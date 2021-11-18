The Game Awards 2021 nominees announced

November 18, 2021 10:18:27 am
Games industry titan, Geoff Keighley has announced the nominees for his upcoming annual video game awards ceremony – The Game Awards 2021. Arkane Studios’ ‘Deathloop’ leads the pack with a total of nine nominations, followed by ‘Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart’ with six.
The co-op platform game, ‘It Takes Two’ has bagged five spots on the list, alongside Double Fine’s ‘Psychonauts 2.’ In addition to these games, ‘Resident Evil Village’ and the recently released ‘Metroid Dread’ complete the nominees for the prestigious Game of the Year award.
The Game Awards is scheduled to kick off on 10 December 2021, at 6:30 am IST, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by Geoff Keighley himself, and feature world premieres, live musical performances and orchestra on stage, and special celebrity appearances, all while honouring the winners in each category. This year, the ceremony will house an invite-only in-person audience and showcase nearly 40 to 50 titles. You can vote for your favourite games here.
The complete list of categories and nominations for The Game Awards 2021 are as follows:
Game of the Year
Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Game Direction
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Returnal
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best Narrative
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Life is Strange: True Colors
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Artful Escape
Best Score and Music
Cyberpunk 2077
Deathloop
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
The Artful Escape
Best Audio Design
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
Best Performance
Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life is Strange: True Colors
Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo – Far Cry 6
Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop
Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village
Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake – Deathloop
Best Ongoing
Apex Legends
Call of Duty: Warzone
FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Best Indie
12 Minutes
Death’s Door
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Inscryption
Loop Hero
Best Debut Indie
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Sable
The Artful Escape
The Forgotten City
Valheim
Games for Impact
Before Your Eyes
Boyfriend Dungeon
Chicory
Life is Strange: True Colors
No Longer Home
Best Community Support
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Best VR/AR
Hitman 3
I Expect You To Die 2
Lone Echo II
Resident Evil 4
Sniper Elite VR
Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon
Fantasian
Genshin Impact
League of Legends: Wild Rift
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokemon Unite
Best Action
Back 4 Blood
Chivalry II
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Returnal
Best Action/Adventure
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Best Role Playing
Cyberpunk 2077
Monster Hunter Rise
Scarlet Nexus
Shin Megami Tensei V
Tales of Arise
Best Fighting
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
Guilty Gear: Strive
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family
It Takes Two
Mario Party Superstars
New Pokémon Snap
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
WarioWare: Get It Together!
Best Sports/Racing
F1 2021
FIFA 22
Forza Horizon 5
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Riders Republic
Best Sim/Strategy
Age of Empires IV
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Humankind
Inscryption
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Multiplayer
Back 4 Blood
It Takes Two
Knockout City
Monster Hunter Rise
New World
Valheim
Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Starfield
Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet
Far Cry 6
Forza Horizon 5
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Content Creator of the Year
Dream
Fuslie
Gaules
Ibai
TheGrefg
Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub
Call of Duty: Warzone
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
DOTA2
League of Legends
Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
Chris “Simp” Lehr
Heo “ShowMaker” Su
Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
Best Esports Team
Atlanta FaZe (COD)
DWG KIA (LOL)
Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
Sentinels (Valorant)
Team Spirit (DOTA2)
Best Esports Coach
Airat “Silent” Gaziev
Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
James “Crowder” Crowder
Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
Best Esports Event
2021 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Stockholm 2021
PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
The International 2021
Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
