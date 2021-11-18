scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
The Game Awards 2021 nominees announced

Arkane Studios’ ‘Deathloop’ leads the pack with a total of nine nominations, including the prestigious Game of the Year Award.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
November 18, 2021 10:18:27 am
The Game Awards 2021The Game Awards 2021 nominees announced, Deathloop and Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart lead the pack. (Image credit: The Game Awards 2021)

Games industry titan, Geoff Keighley has announced the nominees for his upcoming annual video game awards ceremony – The Game Awards 2021. Arkane Studios’ ‘Deathloop’ leads the pack with a total of nine nominations, followed by ‘Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart’ with six.

The co-op platform game, ‘It Takes Two’ has bagged five spots on the list, alongside Double Fine’s ‘Psychonauts 2.’ In addition to these games, ‘Resident Evil Village’ and the recently released ‘Metroid Dread’ complete the nominees for the prestigious Game of the Year award.

The Game Awards is scheduled to kick off on 10 December 2021, at 6:30 am IST, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by Geoff Keighley himself, and feature world premieres, live musical performances and orchestra on stage, and special celebrity appearances, all while honouring the winners in each category. This year, the ceremony will house an invite-only in-person audience and showcase nearly 40 to 50 titles. You can vote for your favourite games here.

The complete list of categories and nominations for The Game Awards 2021 are as follows:

Game of the Year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Game Direction

Deathloop
It Takes Two
Returnal
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

Deathloop
It Takes Two
Life is Strange: True Colors
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Artful Escape

Best Score and Music

Cyberpunk 2077
Deathloop
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life is Strange: True Colors
Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo – Far Cry 6
Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop
Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village
Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake – Deathloop

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends
Call of Duty: Warzone
FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
Fortnite
Genshin Impact

Best Indie

12 Minutes
Death’s Door
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Inscryption
Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Sable
The Artful Escape
The Forgotten City
Valheim

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes
Boyfriend Dungeon
Chicory
Life is Strange: True Colors
No Longer Home

Best Community Support

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR

Hitman 3
I Expect You To Die 2
Lone Echo II
Resident Evil 4
Sniper Elite VR

Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon

Fantasian
Genshin Impact
League of Legends: Wild Rift
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokemon Unite

Best Action

Back 4 Blood
Chivalry II
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Returnal

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village

Best Role Playing

Cyberpunk 2077
Monster Hunter Rise
Scarlet Nexus
Shin Megami Tensei V
Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
Guilty Gear: Strive
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family

It Takes Two
Mario Party Superstars
New Pokémon Snap
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2021
FIFA 22
Forza Horizon 5
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Riders Republic

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Empires IV
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Humankind
Inscryption
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood
It Takes Two
Knockout City
Monster Hunter Rise
New World
Valheim

Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming

Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Starfield

Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet

Far Cry 6
Forza Horizon 5
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Content Creator of the Year

Dream
Fuslie
Gaules
Ibai
TheGrefg

Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub

Call of Duty: Warzone
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
DOTA2
League of Legends
Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr
Heo “ShowMaker” Su
Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)
DWG KIA (LOL)
Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
Sentinels (Valorant)
Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best Esports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev
Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi
James “Crowder” Crowder
Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Stockholm 2021
PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
The International 2021
Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

