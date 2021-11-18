The Game Awards 2021 nominees announced

Games industry titan, Geoff Keighley has announced the nominees for his upcoming annual video game awards ceremony – The Game Awards 2021. Arkane Studios’ ‘Deathloop’ leads the pack with a total of nine nominations, followed by ‘Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart’ with six.

The co-op platform game, ‘It Takes Two’ has bagged five spots on the list, alongside Double Fine’s ‘Psychonauts 2.’ In addition to these games, ‘Resident Evil Village’ and the recently released ‘Metroid Dread’ complete the nominees for the prestigious Game of the Year award.

#TheGameAwards nominations pecial. Here they are: Your nominees for #TheGameAwards in more than 30 categories! Vote Now: https://t.co/lLGYiIqO5J And tune in LIVE on Thursday, December 9 to find out who wins! pic.twitter.com/GsSNr1DBoN — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 16, 2021

The Game Awards is scheduled to kick off on 10 December 2021, at 6:30 am IST, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by Geoff Keighley himself, and feature world premieres, live musical performances and orchestra on stage, and special celebrity appearances, all while honouring the winners in each category. This year, the ceremony will house an invite-only in-person audience and showcase nearly 40 to 50 titles. You can vote for your favourite games here.

The complete list of categories and nominations for The Game Awards 2021 are as follows:

Game of the Year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Score and Music

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo – Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake – Deathloop

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Best Action

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Role Playing

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear: Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub

Call of Duty: Warzone

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best Esports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters