The Game Awards 2020: Winners, most notable announcements

The Game Awards is one of the biggest laurels a video game can achieve and this year’s show was stolen by The Last of Us Part II, which was awarded Game of the Year, best direction, narrative, action/adventure game, innovation in accessibility, audio design and performance awards. Other winners include the Final Fantasy VII Remake, Hades, Among Us, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and more. Apart from the awards, we also got a look at a number of new game trailers and more. Here we will be taking a look at all the games that won an award during The Game Awards 2020 and also at all the game trailers and exclusive content that got revealed at the event.

Game of the year, best game direction, best narrative, best audio design, innovation in accessibility, and the best action/adventure game awards all went to The Last of Us Part II, making it the star of the show. Apart from all of these awards, Laura Bailey as Abby also won the best performance award for The Last of Us Part II.

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake won two awards, for the best role-playing game, and for the best score and music. Among Us also won two awards, for the best mobile game and the best multiplayer game. Hades won the best indie and the best action game awards.

The best debut game award had multiple contestants including Raji: An Ancient Epic, which has been developed by an India based company. However, the category was won by Phasmophobia.

The best art direction award was won by Ghost of Tsushima, the games for impact award was won by Tell Me Why, the best ongoing game award was given to No Man’s Sky, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout won the best community support award. The best VR/AR game has been awarded to Half-Life: Alyx, the best fighting game award was won by Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, the best family game award was won by Animal Crossings: New Horizon, the best sim/strategy game award was won by Microsoft Flight Simulator, the best sports/racing game award was won by Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and lastly, the content creator of the year award was won by Valkyrae.

Apart from the awards, there were many other exciting announcements made during the award ceremony. These announcements included much-awaited sequels, new levels, new teasers and more. Here’s a look at the most notable announcements made at The Game Awards.

Mass Effect is an extremely popular sci-fi action adventure game that a lot of people love, and at the award ceremony, we got to see a teaser for a new chapter of the game. The teaser does not reveal much about the storyline of the new chapter or the release date.

Among Us seems to have become a huge hit during the ongoing pandemic, and now the company has revealed a new map, called The Airship. The new map consists of multiple floors, contraptions and tasks. The new map will be made available in early 2021.

Nintendo announced that it will be adding the iconic Final Fantasy VII baddie Sephiroth to its uber-popular Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Epic Games also had an announcement set for its popular game, Fortnite. It announced that players can now purchase the Master Chief skin from its in-game store. Master Chief is the main character in Microsoft’s iconic Halo game series. Apart from this, it also announced the arrival of Daryl and Michonne skins from the Walking Dead on December 16.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most popular game’s of 2020, and cashing in on it we got to see Forza Horizon 4 getting the new shiny new Quadra Turbo-R V-TECH vehicle from the Cyberpunk universe. The car is available for free within the game.

Fall Guys third season was announced during the awards, and it will get winter-themed content to keep up with the holiday season. The new season will kick off on December 15 and will come with a handful of new levels and several fun costumes.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Warzone season one trailer was dropped during the awards, showing new maps, characters, weapons, and more. The season one update will be available on December 16 across all platforms.

Just like Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077, Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel will be featured in Ark 2. The new trailer for the game shows two warring tribes as they try to survive against prehistoric monsters. Not much is known about the game as of now.

Apart from the new Mass Effect chapter teaser, BioWare also teased a new instalment to its popular Dragon Age series, Dragon Age 4. The trailer does not reveal much, apart from the return of everyone’s favourite mage, Solas.

Elder Scrolls Online Gates of Oblivion chapter was revealed in a teaser trailer stating that it will start sometime in 2021. The cinematic trailer doesn’t reveal much.

Based on the eponymous movies and TV series Evil Dead: The Game will be a third-person shooter, where the shotgun-toting demon slayer Ash Williams will slay deamons. The game will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and 5, and will launch in sometime 2021.

Apart from all of these, many other trailers and teasers were also revealed. These included trailers for Back 4 Blood, Returnal, Monster Hunter Rise and more.

