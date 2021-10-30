scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 30, 2021
‘The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me’ announced: Here’s what we know

Bandai Namco announces Season One Finale for The Dark Pictures Anthology game.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
October 30, 2021 7:32:36 pm
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Announced

Bandai Namco has officially announced the fourth and final chapter in their Dark Pictures Anthology series of horror games – The Devil in Me. Originally set to release as an eight-chapter series, it seems like the developers would be splitting the stories into two halves and releasing the remaining four chapters as part of a Season 2 instalment.

The announcement trailer, which is quite vague, shows a mechanically operated corpse sitting inside an interrogation room, reciting a bloodcurdling monologue on what it means to be a killer. Between all that, we get short, flashing glimpses of some of our victims stuck inside a gas chamber, pleading for their lives.

At the end of the trailer, it is revealed that the monologue was being played on a radio operated by another person in the room. This announcement comes just a week after the release of their newest Dark Pictures chapter – House of Ashes, and has therefore been kept very hazy and secretive on the plot side.

However, based on an official press release from Bandai Namco, it seems like players would be controlling a group of documentary filmmakers who are invited to a replica of the ‘Murder Castle’ of H.H. Holmes, America’s first serial killer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Fates soon take a turn for the worst as they discover that they’re being watched and hunted as part of a Saw-like sadistic game(s). As with every other Dark Pictures title, players will be controlling multiple characters in the game and deciding their fates by picking between choices that determine life and death. Dialogue options that build your characters’ personalities are also expected to be making a return.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Devil Inside Me will be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam. At the moment, there is no word on a release window.

