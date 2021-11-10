scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
MUST READ

The Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy is currently free to download on PC

You can download Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia for free until 12 November via Ubisoft Connect.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
November 10, 2021 6:05:21 pm
Assassin's Creed ChroniclesThe Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy is currently free to download on PC

Ubisoft is giving away free copies of the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy on PC until 12 November 2021 at 10 am local time. The message comes as part of the company’s 35th-year anniversary celebrations, and also includes a digital sale on their platform.

In order to claim the titles, players must sign in to their Ubisoft Connect account, either through their browser or the desktop application. Right on the front page, you will see an option to download the trilogy, where after quick account verification, you will be led to a giveaway page where you can select your platform (PC). All three games – Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia will then be redeemed onto your account, and you can access them via the Ubisoft Connect application.

Also Read: |‘Elden Ring’ console specs and compatibility details revealed

Developed by Climax Studios, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles is a sub-series of Assassin’s Creed games that features a 2.5D side-scrolling platform mechanic with a traditional brush painting aesthetic. The games, based in China, India, and Russia tell the story of three members of the Assassin Brotherhood at different points in history. Released in 2016, the series received average reviews upon release owing to its lacklustre story and gameplay mechanics.

Additionally, Ubisoft is also giving away bonus rewards and weapons for Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Steep. You can claim them here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X