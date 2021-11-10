The Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy is currently free to download on PC

Ubisoft is giving away free copies of the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles trilogy on PC until 12 November 2021 at 10 am local time. The message comes as part of the company’s 35th-year anniversary celebrations, and also includes a digital sale on their platform.

Celebrate Ubisoft’s 35th birthday and get the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy free from Ubisoft Connect PC 🎁🎮 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 9, 2021

In order to claim the titles, players must sign in to their Ubisoft Connect account, either through their browser or the desktop application. Right on the front page, you will see an option to download the trilogy, where after quick account verification, you will be led to a giveaway page where you can select your platform (PC). All three games – Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia will then be redeemed onto your account, and you can access them via the Ubisoft Connect application.

Developed by Climax Studios, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles is a sub-series of Assassin’s Creed games that features a 2.5D side-scrolling platform mechanic with a traditional brush painting aesthetic. The games, based in China, India, and Russia tell the story of three members of the Assassin Brotherhood at different points in history. Released in 2016, the series received average reviews upon release owing to its lacklustre story and gameplay mechanics.

Additionally, Ubisoft is also giving away bonus rewards and weapons for Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Steep. You can claim them here.