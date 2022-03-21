Testament joins Guilty Gear Strive on March 28

Arc System Works has confirmed the final Season Pass 1 character arriving in their fast-paced 2.5D fighter, Guilty Gear Strive. Boss character Testament, a true veteran of the lore is making a return to the franchise as a DLC (downloadable content) character on March 28, 2022.

Testament first debuted in the original Guilty Gear back in 1988, and has since made occasional appearances throughout the franchise. Their latest comeback places them as the fifth and final DLC character to grace the Season 1 pass, and primarily relies on a scythe to deal damage. The Gothic character is capable of controlling the battlefield with bloody traps and reaping souls while the EXEBEAST chomps down on opponents.

The announcement was made during the Guilty Gear Strive ARCREVO America finals, and is currently working on a Season 2 pass, which brings four additional characters to the roster. The studio will also include support for cross-platform play between the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam.

March 28 will also see the arrival of a Digital Figure Mode in-game, which functions quite similar to a standard photo mode, or rather, a Japanese Diorama. Players can create unique scenes by positioning their desired characters and objects in the background to create stunning sets. Pictures can be taken as well, with different camera angles, lighting, visual effects, and the ability to change the subjects’ facial expressions.

Story mode will see an expansion as well, later in April. Titled ‘Another Story,’ you can play through alternate perspectives on a character’s arc, further expanding on the lore. Then there is a new battle arena, which is included with the Season Pass or can be purchased separately for $1.99 (about Rs 152).

Earlier this month, the annual fighting game tournament EVO had announced the lineup of titles to be featured at the event. One of them is Guilty Gear Strive, which will be featured alongside the likes of Mortal Kombat 11 and Street Fighter V between August 5 to 7, live from the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.