Tencent’s PUBG Mobile Series 2019: Oppo to sponsor pool prize of Rs 1 crore

Oppo Mobiles in partnership with Tencent Games and PUBG Corp is going to hold a PUBG Mobile competition in India starting January 21. The competition is named ‘Oppo PUBG Mobile India series 2019’ and will go on till March 10. The company has announced a prize pool of one crore, which includes cash incentives and Oppo smartphones.

Advertising

The tournament will take place in four phases, first will be the registration phase, which has already begun and will go on till January 23. Then comes the in-game qualifier, which will start on January 21 and will go on till January 28.

Then comes the online playoffs, which will see 2,000 teams duke it out from February 9 to February 24. From the online playoffs, the top 20 teams will then compete for the grand prize on March 10. The whole series will be livestreamed on Oppo’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The team that scores the first position will be awarded a cash reward of Rs 30,00,000, whereas, the second and third teams will get Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 5,00,000, respectively. The company has even set individual rewards for players like the MVP award, Exterminators, Healers, Redeemer, Lone Ranger and Rampage Freak.

To recall, the company held a similar competition in 2018 dubbed ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile Campus Championship 2018′, when it launched the Oppo F9 Pro in India. The competition had a combined pool prize of 50 lakhs and saw over 250,000 registrations from over 1,000 colleges.

Advertising

To register for the series players can visit PUBG Mobile’s official website for the tournament. Registrations can be made till January 23, by Indian residents with a PUBG Mobile account above level 20.