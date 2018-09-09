Tencent Games announces PUBG Mobile Campus Championship in India

Tencent Games has partnered with OPPO India to run the mega eSports tournament between September 26 and October 21, 2018. Tencent Games has partnered with OPPO India to run the mega eSports tournament between September 26 and October 21, 2018.

PUBG Mobile eSports Campus Championship 2018 has been announced in India. Tencent Games, publisher of PUBG Mobile, has partnered with Oppo India to run the tournament between September 26 and October 21, 2018. The grand finals will be held in Bangalore.

This championship will feature more than a thousand colleges from over 30 cities across India. Oppo India has sponsored a prize pool of Rs 50 lakh. The championship will be streamed live across social media platforms.

Teams from any campus in India can participate and compete. Each team comprises of four members. There will be four knockout rounds including semi-finals to shortlist final 20 teams to compete at the grand finals. Registrations go live till September 23, 2018 on the official website.

Commenting on this announcement, Tencent Games India’s Aneesh Aravind, had this to say: “The PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018 reflects Tencent’s and PUBG Corp’s big step towards developing a robust eSports ecosystem in India. This is the first time we are organizing an eSports championship here and we are extremely excited to bring it to as many campuses of India as possible. We are glad that PUBG MOBILE has received an overwhelming response in India and we look forward to working with our fans and partners to make this a grand spectacle. This championship marks the beginning of many steps we will engage in making PUBG MOBILE, the game of choice in India.”

In related news, PUBG Mobile will soon be hitting Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS. PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 beta has been live for over more than a week now. The update is expected to bring a new map, weapon, vehicles, and many other improvements.

