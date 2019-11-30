Team SouL aiming at the top 5 positions during PMCO Fall Split 2019 finals

While covering PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019, we were able to get a hold of Team SouL for a quick interview. During which, MortaL aka Naman Mathur, the team’s leader told indianexpress.com, that the team “wants to come in the top five” during this tournament.

Team SouL is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile professional gaming team in the world. It currently consists of four players MortaL (team leader), Viper, ReGaLToS and ClutchGod. The team is currently partaking in PMCO Fall Split 2019, by direct entry after they secured the second place during PMCO South Asia Fall Split 2019.

After saying that the team wants to be in the top five positions, MortaL, corrected himself saying that even though the aim here is to win, but they do have the second option of top five open.

Even though Team SouL won the third match of PMCO’s Fall Split 2019, finals, it is still on the 11th position of the charts. The team aims to better the rankings in the two days and 12 games that are left of the PMCO Fall Split 2019 finals.

The new SouL team was formed a week before the South Asia region qualifiers. MortaL said, that even though the team is new, and they did not have that much time for practising and getting their team synergy. They focused on building their synergy and teamwork while playing the game at the global tournament.

“Team SouL practices at least for four hours during the day to keep in peak condition and to not be left behind by other teams. It also streams matches regularly on YouTube,” said Team SouL members at the end of the interview.

Disclaimer: The writer is currently in Malaysia covering the PMCO Fall Split 2019 championship on the invite of PUBG Mobile.