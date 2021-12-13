Take your gaming to the next level with these mobile controllers for smartphones

The demand for handheld gaming has grown a lot over the years. If we take Nintendo Switch out of the equation, the first and most feasible option that comes to mind is smartphone gaming. But, endlessly tapping around the screen can seem quite frustrating, especially when you have sweat smudges hindering your display’s touch sensitivity. A lot of Android and iOS devices, however, come with support for gaming controllers, either via Bluetooth or the phone’s charging port via a plug and play system. So, here’s a roundup of some great phone controllers that you can buy.

PS5 DualSense Controller

As astonishing as it sounds, you can easily connect the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to your handset via Bluetooth. Currently, it doesn’t support every game on your device’s app store but runs the more popular titles like Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Mobile, and pretty much every fighting game on the platform. The controller, which is smaller than the last-gen DualShock 4, features an ergonomic shape and a textured body that imitates the PlayStation buttons.

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. (Image credit: PlayStation) Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. (Image credit: PlayStation)

It also comes haptic and vibrations for added immersion, though the feature hasn’t been implemented on phones. Additionally, if you install the PS Remote Play app on an Android device, you’ll be able to stream and play select titles from your PS4 or PS5 catalogue on your phone.

Razer Kishi

Razer Kishi controller attachment. (Image credit: Razer) Razer Kishi controller attachment. (Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Kishi is a controller attachment that imitates the Nintendo Switch’s design, by attaching itself to the sides of your phone. It features the familiar Xbox controller layout, with all the tactile buttons, D-Pads, analogue sticks, and bumpers at the top. Since the attachment is powered through your phone’s charging port, players won’t experience any lag issues either. The Razer Kishi is currently available for both Android and iOS devices, and is great for playing cinematic, story-driven games as you get more screen real estate.

Razer Raiju Mobile

The Razer Raiju essentially resembles a standard gaming controller, though it’s built keeping mobile gaming in mind. The device connects to your phone via Bluetooth or the bundled wire, so you don’t have to worry about latency. At the top, it features an adjustable phone mount that can tilt up to 60 degrees based on your preference. The controls scheme is similar to a standard Xbox controller, though the start and options buttons are aligned at the far bottom.

Razer Raiju Mobile gaming controller. (Image credit: Razer) Razer Raiju Mobile gaming controller. (Image credit: Razer)

The device also comes with a textured backside and even supports a ‘Hair Trigger Mode’ that reduces the bumper buttons’ response time. Currently, Razer Raiju is compatible with devices supporting Android 10 and above, and even Windows PC, though you will have to download a separate driver.

Backbone One

The Backbone One is a game-changing piece of hardware that lets you play games from other platforms on your iOS device. Similar to Razer Kishi, the contraption clamps itself to the sides of your phone to resemble the Nintendo Switch, and draws power directly from your phone. Via remote play, the device lets you stream and play games directly from your Steam, Xbox, Stadia, and the NVIDIA GeForce Now libraries.

Backbone One controller attachment for Backbone One controller attachment for Apple iOS. (Image credit: Backbone)

You can even connect it to your TV and it even allows for game recording at 1080p 30fps. If you are worried about the battery life for long gaming sessions, the Backbone One also comes with a lightning port for pass-through charging. So, you should be able to charge your device while playing.

GameSir X2

On the Android side, you can go for the GameSir X2, which lets you play cloud-based games from services like Xbox, Google Stadia, and every other title on the Play Store. Like every other controller attachment on this list, the device stretches and clamps itself to the backside, while providing a standard controller layout on either side. Between your phone and the X2, the creators have also reserved a tiny gap for better air circulation and heat dissipation.

GameSir X2 controller attachment for Android. (Image credit: GameSir) GameSir X2 controller attachment for Android. (Image credit: GameSir)

For power, the attachment relies on your phone’s battery by connecting itself to a USB Type-C pin. What’s interesting about this pin is that it can adjust and tilt to 51 degrees. So, you can slide in your phone easily, without having to worry about bending or breaking it by accident. Additionally, the GameSir X2 also comes with a dedicated screenshot button, letting you capture the best moments.

PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus

The PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus, built in collaboration with Xbox. (Image credit: The PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus, built in collaboration with Xbox. (Image credit: Microsoft

Developed in collaboration with Xbox, the MOGA XP5-X Plus controller is the more heavy-duty one from the bunch. Through an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, players can pick from over 100 cloud gaming based titles and stream them while on the go. The controller comes with an in-built 3000mAh rechargeable battery that extends gameplay time, and can even be used as a power bank to charge up your Android phone. It also features a detachable phone clip at the top, support for button mapping, and extra programmable buttons at the underside.

8BitDo Pro 2

8BitDo Pro 2 is aimed at retro enthusiasts. (Image credit: 8BitDo) 8BitDo Pro 2 is aimed at retro enthusiasts. (Image credit: 8BitDo)

If you are into retro aesthetics, the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller would be a perfect choice. Designed after the classic SNES gamepads, it boasts all the essentials of an average mobile controller but takes it up a notch. The device features a profile switching button, that lets you seamlessly change between Switch, macOS, and X-input controls. It comes with vibration support enabled, and the underside features a heavily textured grip and extra macro buttons. Besides Android, the 8BitDo Pro 2 is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, macOS, Steam, and the Raspberry Pi.