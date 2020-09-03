Nintendo announces Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch, Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Switch

The new games include Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario Bros. 35 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. (Image: Business Wire)

Super Mario Bros will be celebrating its 35th anniversary on September 13. The game was originally launched back in 1985 for the original NES gaming console. Nintendo is celebrating its 35th anniversary with the launch of new games, products and in-game events.

The new games include Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario Bros. 35 and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Apart from these games, the company has also revealed its Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit product, which will “bring the fun of the Mario Kart series to the real world using the Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life, physical Karts.”

One of the major announcements made is the launch of a new limited edition retro Game & Watch system that plays the original Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels and Ball game with Mario. The Game & Watch system will be made available in select countries from November 13. The device is priced at $49.99 (approximately Rs 3,667).

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has been created in partnership with Velan Studios. These real life karts will respond to in-game cues and help you race your friends in real life and not just in the video game. The physical Karts will respond to everything that happens within the game. Players will also be able to create special course layouts in their homes to play with their friends. The Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be made available in a Mario Set or Luigi Set starting October 16 at $99.99 (approximately Rs 7,300).

Other products announced include a pair of PUMA RS-Dreamer Super Mario 64 basketball shoes, Monopoly Super Mario Celebration, Jenga Super Mario set, It’s-a-Me, Mario action figure from JAKKS Pacific, Black Milk Clothing inspired by Super Mario, LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) with LEGO Super Mario sets. All of these products will be made available soon.

