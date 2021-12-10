Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay trailer revealed

Rocksteady Studios has finally dropped the first gameplay trailer for their upcoming project, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at The Game Awards 2021. The creators of the Batman Arkham franchise had previously showcased a story trailer at DC Fandome.

The trailer starts out with a phone recording of Captain Boomerang trash-talking members of the Justice League. Throughout his monologue he never mentions Batman, further confirming that this game is set in the same universe as the Arkhamverse. For the uninitiated, at the end of Batman Arkham: Knight (2015), our caped crusader sacrificed himself by burning down the Wayne manor. So, in this new Suicide Squad game, some of the incomplete or referred to storylines in the past will come to fruition.

Under Amanda Waller’s command, Task Force X is deployed on a mission to Metropolis to eliminate Brainiac and the Justice League who are under his mind control. As they dive into the battlefield, we get to see each of their unique powers and kits. Starting with Harley Quinn, she’s equipped with her iconic baseball bat, a pistol, and a set of bombs that pop confetti upon explosion. We also get to see her use a grappling gun that attaches to a drone that’s oddly enough shaped like a bat. As for whether she stole it from the Batcave, only time will tell.

King Shark is a brute and his abilities align with that personality. He can slam into enemies, chomp into their skulls, and even use fishing hooks for piercing damage. For ranged attacks, he owns a minigun that unloads a barrage of bullets onto incoming hordes. Deadshot, being an expert marksman, owns a range of firearms and a jetpack, using which he can get to higher ground. Last year, the developers had also hinted at an auto-aim feature, which is completely in line with his skill set.

And as the name suggests, Captain Boomerang hurls a set of boomerangs at his foes, which also lets him teleport to end locations. At the end of the trailer, we get to see our volatile misfits take on The Flash, who runs around in a circle and creates a massive tornado.

The title is tailored towards online multiplayer co-op gameplay, where you can pick a character and team up with three others. Playing it in solo mode is also an option, where the remaining “heroes” will be taken control of by bots. Here, players have complete freedom over whichever characters they want to play as, and can easily swap between them.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be out sometime in 2022 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.