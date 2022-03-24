Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to Spring 2023

As per previous reports, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has now been officially pushed into Spring 2023. The game was eyeing a solid 2022 release up until The Game Awards 2021, after which, a Bloomberg report set off rumours regarding a delay.

Sefton Hill, Creative Director and co-founder of Rocksteady broke the news in a tweet. “We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can,” it reads.

As frustrating as it sounds for fans, recent events in gaming have proven how effective delays and ironing out of defects can be for any title at launch. Especially, when you take into account its 4-player coop, incessant dialogues (banter), and the semi-open world system that is bound to bring up new errors when debugging.

We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

The Suicide Squad game was first revealed at DC FanDome 2020, offering a first look at our group of volatile misfits – Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang as they prepare to take on a mind-controlled Superman. During last year’s Game Awards, the studio showcased the first bit of gameplay, highlighting each characters’ kit, attack patterns, and a first look at the remaining evil Justice League.

Sefton Hill has confirmed that this story is set within the Arkhamverse, following the demise of Bruce Wayne in Batman: Arkham Knight (2015). So, this title will address some incomplete or referred to storylines in the past. The title is tailored towards online multiplayer co-op gameplay, where players can pick a character and team up with three others. Solo mode is also a viable option, where the remaining “heroes” will be taken over by AI. One could even swap between characters to add some variety to their fights.

Batman fans can still take some solace in the delay, as Rocksteady’s sister studio WB Games Montreal prepares to launch Gotham Knights on October 25, this year. The title is centred around the Bat-Family and functions as a soft reboot for their future projects – involving some RPG-like levelling system.

WB also has a Harry Potter role-playing game in the works, which is currently set to launch in the Holiday season this year. Titled ‘Hogwarts Legacy,’ its plot is set in the 1800s, long before the Chosen One was born, and sees players create their own custom wizards and embark on a whimsical journey through the iconic magic-laden castle. You can learn spells, craft potions, tame fantastic beasts, and battle enigmatic wizards to name just a few.