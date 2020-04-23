5 Subway Surfers tips and tricks to help you set the high score

Here are a few tips and tricks that will help you easily set the high score in Subway Surfers. Here are a few tips and tricks that will help you easily set the high score in Subway Surfers.

Subway Surfers took the mobile gaming industry by storm when it launched in 2012. Since then the game has been quite popular amongst smartphone users looking to play one or two quick games in their free time to get their minds off of a stressing task at hand or just before sleeping.

In this game, your character races across the world’s train tracks, depending on the country that has been chosen for the most recent update. While racing, the character has to collect coins and mystery boxes, while at the same time trying to beat the high score set by you in the past or by your Facebook friends if you decide to link your account. With the coins, you can unlock new characters and boost upgrades.

It is a fun game, as it allows you to get a sneak peek at a country’s culture by just running on train tracks. However, keep in mind, that if you were to lose your footing, the grumpy inspector and his dog will catch up to you and arrest you, thus ending the run.

Here are some tips and tricks that will help you easily set the high score in the game.

Two are better than one

While playing this game I have noticed that many players just use a single finger to swipe throughout the game. However, that is not the most efficient way to play the game. If you are in it to get the high score, that your Facebook friends aspire to beat, then I would recommend using two hands to play. This will easily allow you to swipe towards either of the directions and also bring all of your attention to the game, with no distractions.

Run on the trains

The best option for you to run on is the top of the trains rather than the ground. As staying on the ground increases your chances of getting hit by obstacles or a speeding train. So if you have to get down find the first chance that you get to climb on a train. For staying on top of trains learn the trick of jumping and swiping to change trains.

Also Read: Mobile games demand rise as coronavirus forces people to stay at home

Keep on running after being hit

Hoverboards is an important feature of the game that’s why the name Subway ‘Surfers’. Using an overboard will allow you to prolong your runs even if you were to crash into an obstacle. Our tip here is to keep your overboard meter recharged for emergencies, and when you sense that you are going to hit an obstacle or a running train, activate it immediately. This will break your overboard, but at the same time allow you to continue with the game.

Also Read: Stuck at home? These indoor games will make the quarantine period more interesting

Value your keys

The game allows you to revive the character with the help of keys during a run. However, using keys again and again during a run will make you run out, and when you actually require a key you will not have it. If you notice every time you revive your character with a key the consecutive usage becomes more costly thus making your shuffle out of your keys very fast. I would recommend you do not use your keys during short runs and only take them out when you really need to during a high score run.

Also Read: These are best mobile games to play while at home during coronavirus pandemic

Boosters need upgrades

With the game progressing you will be able to collect and use boosters. You can extend the time of a booster by using coins to upgrade boosters from the shop.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd