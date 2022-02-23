Street Fighter 6’s new logo might be an Adobe Stock image

Earlier this week, Capcom officially announced the latest instalment to their competitive fighting video game, Street Fighter 6. However, its logo is now subject to some controversy as it bears similarities to an Adobe Stock image.

Upon reveal, fans of the franchise were upset at the minimalistic logo, claiming it lacked the style and vibrance, previous entries were known for. It didn’t take long before Ars Technica’s Aurich Lawson pointed out that the Street Fighter 6 logo looked strikingly similar to an Adobe Stock image, listed at $80.

“I don’t even know what to say. I knew it was generic but I didn’t realize it was this bad. They searched for “SF” on a stock logo site and rounded a couple corners and added the 6. I cannot,” reads the tweet.

The logo on the official Adobe website was created by a user named ‘xcoolee,’ and has been used publicly before, with some alterations. In an interview with IGN, xcoolee confirmed that they had indeed created the image and were willing to sell exclusive rights to publisher Capcom. IGN also believes that the new logo could, in fact, be a placeholder and have reached out to the company for clarification.

Street Fighter 6 was announced after a week-long countdown on Capcom’s official website, via a short teaser trailer. The 40-second video revealed a face-off between a beefed-up Ryu (main character) and Luke, the 45th and final DLC (downloadable content) character to join Street Fighter 5.

Capcom never confirmed whether the close-up footage was in-engine or a cinematic, but going by their recent Resident Evil remake projects, the graphics look promising. There is a heavy focus on high-resolution texture, lighting, and sweat, which look similar to remakes. More news on the same is expected in the summer.

The event marks Capcom’s 35th year anniversary, and for that, the publisher has also revealed the ‘Capcom Fighting Collection’. It is a 10 video game anthology of classic, pixelated, 2D fighting titles including the entire Darkstalkers series, Street Fighter 2, and more.