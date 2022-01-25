Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gets new trailer

Square Enix has released a final trailer for Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, ahead of its release on March 18, 2022. The game’s existence was leaked by insiders in May 2021, and the first trailer was met with mixed reception owing to its campy tone and character designs.

Final Fantasy is going for a darker theme this time, as evidenced by the brutal action sequences in the trailer. Players take control of Jack Garland and order a group of elite warriors in a quest to kill Chaos. The game follows similar mechanics as previous iterations, where you explore the world and fight various monsters that stand in their way.

The spin-off title is not a direct remake of the original Final Fantasy game, though there are some iconic locations such as the Chaos Shrine and Refrin Wetlands. Much like the upcoming FF XVI game, the studio is ditching the turn-based combat system in favour of some real-time hack-and-slash mechanic. Players can command their teammates to use special attacks in just a button click to deal additional damage.

The trailer, which is still quite vague on the plot details, showcases some of the villains we could encounter including a life-size Kraken. According to a PlayStation blog post, the water-borne creature uses its long tentacles to unleash a flurry of attacks, and has abilities that steal some of your perks. The other main enemy, Lich is adept at casting spells that inflict a curse onto your moves, rendering them useless.

Strangers of Paradise is also introducing a Job system, which allows players to switch up their combat classes seamlessly. In total, there are six styles, out of which three have been newly revealed – red mage, berserker, and samurai.

Red mages are placed in a comfortable position between attack and support classes, as they can use both black and white spells. The berserker class acts as a brawler and inflicts heavy damage using axes and greatswords. Samurais are adept at dealing piercing damage and steal magic points from enemies.

Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches on current and next-gen consoles, and Windows PC via Epic Games Store.