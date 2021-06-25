Steam Summer Sale: Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, other games get big discounts

June 25, 2021 3:37:10 pm
The Steam Summer Sale this year brings discounts to a number of popular games like Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, Fall Guys and more. The sale is now since June 24 and will go on until July 8. Discounts can go up to 89 per cent depending on the title and gamers have the next two weeks to decide if they want to purchase a game.
The sale brings discounts to games across genres including survival, racing and sports, Sci-Fi, open world, horror, anime, and action titles, among others. The titles involve AAA games like The Witcher 3, Battlefield V, Doom Eternal, as well as games like Fall Guys, Hades, Stardew Valley, and more.
What games are on discount?
Battlefield V has a 75 per cent off on the price tag and is available for Rs 999. Borderlands 3 gets a 67 per cent discount and is now available for Rs 986. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is selling for a 50 per cent discount and stands at Rs 1,999. Meanwhile, Dying Light is on sale with a 66 per cent discount at Rs 340.
Popular racing title Forza Horizon 4 gets a big discount post the launch of Forza Horizon 5, and is now available at 50 per cent off for Rs 649. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is priced at Rs 449, while Tomb Raider: Underworld is available at an 89 per cent discount for as low as Rs 39.
Check out some of the other discounts
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout at Rs. 317
Doom Eternal Standard Edition at Rs. 1,319
Terraria at Rs. 184
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition at Rs. 714
The Crew 2 at Rs. 499
Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 2,143
Sniper Contracts at Rs. 299
Trials of Mana at Rs. 1,249
Overcooked 2 at Rs. 100
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Rs. 659
Football Manager 2021 at Rs. 1,249
Stardew Valley at Rs. 287
