Steam Summer Sale: Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, other games get big discounts

Check out some of the best games on sale during the Steam Summer Sale. (Image Source: Forza Horizon)

The Steam Summer Sale this year brings discounts to a number of popular games like Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, Fall Guys and more. The sale is now since June 24 and will go on until July 8. Discounts can go up to 89 per cent depending on the title and gamers have the next two weeks to decide if they want to purchase a game.

The sale brings discounts to games across genres including survival, racing and sports, Sci-Fi, open world, horror, anime, and action titles, among others. The titles involve AAA games like The Witcher 3, Battlefield V, Doom Eternal, as well as games like Fall Guys, Hades, Stardew Valley, and more.

What games are on discount?

Battlefield V has a 75 per cent off on the price tag and is available for Rs 999. Borderlands 3 gets a 67 per cent discount and is now available for Rs 986. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is selling for a 50 per cent discount and stands at Rs 1,999. Meanwhile, Dying Light is on sale with a 66 per cent discount at Rs 340.

Popular racing title Forza Horizon 4 gets a big discount post the launch of Forza Horizon 5, and is now available at 50 per cent off for Rs 649. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is priced at Rs 449, while Tomb Raider: Underworld is available at an 89 per cent discount for as low as Rs 39.

Check out some of the other discounts

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout at Rs. 317

Doom Eternal Standard Edition at Rs. 1,319

Terraria at Rs. 184

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition at Rs. 714

The Crew 2 at Rs. 499

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 2,143

Sniper Contracts at Rs. 299

Trials of Mana at Rs. 1,249

Overcooked 2 at Rs. 100

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Rs. 659

Football Manager 2021 at Rs. 1,249

Stardew Valley at Rs. 287