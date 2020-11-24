Steam now supports PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller: Here are the details

Valve has not announced an exact date at when it will be publicly rolling out the support for the controller. (Image: Sony)

Sony recently launched its next-generation PlayStation 5 gaming console globally. Shifting from the DualShock, the console comes with Sony’s new DualSense controller, which uses better haptic motors instead of rumble motors to provide players with a better gaming experience. Steam has now added support for the new DualSense controller and its features like LED, trackpad, rumble and gyro, in its public beta desktop client.

The Steam client will recognise the controller and allow it to work with all games that utilise the Steam Input API. The company has not mentioned anything about support for the controller’s adaptive triggers.

Valve has not announced an exact date at when it will be publicly rolling out the support for the controller. It has just stated that it will add platform-wide support for the controller after it has completed its further testing.

A few games that support the DualSense controller include Death Stranding, No Man’s Sky and Horizon Zero Dawn.

The company states that the game developers using the Steam Input API do not have to update their games or release patches, to enable the controller support. However, developers who do not use the Steam Input API, will have to enable Steam Gamepad Emulation for PlayStation controllers by default, to enable support for the DualSense controller.

The new Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 and at Rs 39,990 for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The new DualSense controller is priced at Rs 5,990 and the DualSense Charging Station is priced at Rs 2,590.

