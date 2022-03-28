Steam Next Fest 2022 kicks off in June

Valve has announced that it will be hosting the annual Steam Next Fest, starting June 13, 2022. The event will conclude later that week on June 20 and allows players to test out upcoming PC game demos on the platform.

The multi-day, digital video game festival will host hundreds of playable demos, developer livestreams, and offer the opportunity for players to talk to come of the indie studios. Those interested can visit the official website or log in to their Steam accounts to set a reminder for when the event goes live.

Current, Valve has not announced any particular titles to be debut at the festival, though we can expect to see the beloved party game akin to ‘Gang Beasts’ – ‘Party Animals’ to be featured at the event for the third straight year. The title has been in development for a while by Recreate Games, and will only get a release window once it is fully polished.

Back in 2020, they also announced an imminent console launch via a press release. It was one of the most-watched games on the live streaming platform, Twitch, amassing over 113,000 peak concurrent viewers. In October 2021, it also turned out to be the fourth-most played game on Steam, reaching a total of 134,834 players.

As is the fashion since the pandemic era began, the Steam festival will run in tandem with Geoff Keighley’s month-long gaming showcase, the Summer Game Fest. Set to take place in June, the celebration serves as a replacement for E3, and brings with it video game news, new trailers, and a plethora of updates for existing titles.

The month of June also marks the time when the E3 showcase is held, though this year might also see no in-person audience due to “the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19.” The annual festival still has not confirmed specific dates for the event, but Electronic Arts has already backed out of this year’s presentation.