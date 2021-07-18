Steam Deck: All you need to know about Valve’s handheld gaming PC

Valve recently launched the Steam Deck, launching itself into the handheld gaming business. The Nintendo Switch rival is coming later this year and will be able to play any game in a user’s Steam library. The device is in fact capable of more than just gaming, making it somewhat of a portable PC.

Its range of features include the ability to plug it into a monitor or TV, install apps, including other game stores on it and more. It also runs on a new version of SteamOS, the company’s Linux-based operating system. Here’s all you need to know about the new console.

Steam Deck: A different type of gaming PC

The Steam Deck is powered by an AMD APU, powered by the company’s Zen 2 architecture and RDNA 2 graphics. The Zen 2 architecture, used on the 3000 series AMD processors, come with four cores and eight threads. Meanwhile, the RDNA 2 GPU is capable enough to handle 720p gaming.

There is also 16GB RAM, a 7-inch LCD touchscreen with 1200×800 resolution, a USB-C port, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm port, dual mics and a 40Whr battery. The Steam Deck will also have a Dock, but it will be sold separately unlike the Nintendo Switch.

The Steam Deck comes with analogue joysticks, direction buttons and triggers on each side along with two touchpads, one on each end to let users play games as per their choice of controls.

Steam Deck: Features

The Steam Deck can run all your Steam games as well as games from other game stores if you install that software first. While optimised mainly for steam games, it is currently not known how well non-Steam games will run on the machine. Users can also reportedly completely remove SteamOS off the Deck and install Windows on it instead, turning the Steam Deck into a full-fledged portable PC.

Also Read | Nintendo Switch gets new rival with Valve’s portable Steam console

Steam Deck: Pricing

The Steam Deck starts at $399 (Rs 29,700) for the 64GB version, $529 (Rs 39,400) for the 256GB version and $649 (Rs 48,400) for the 512GB version. The 256GB and 512GB versions of the Steam Deck feature NVMe SSD storage while the 64GB version comes with eMMC storage. However, all variants will let you increase storage via a MicroSD card.