Steam’s Best Games of 2020 list: Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG, Among Us and others which made the cut

The best games were broken down into six categories with some of the titles finding a place in multiple lists (image source: Bloomberg)

Valve has released its list of ‘Best Games of 2020′ on Steam, which comprises of popular games such as Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, Grand Theft Auto V, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) among others. The games are broken down into six lists with some games overlapping in some of the categories.

Top Sellers of 2020

The games that are part of the best sellers of 2020 include Counter-Strike Global Offensive, GTA V, Dota 2, Rainbow Six: Siege, PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, Among Us, Fall Guys, Destiny Y2, Monster Hunter World and Red Dead Redemption 2.

To calculate the total revenue for each game, Steam looked at game sales, in-game transactions, and DLC sales from January 1, 2020 through December 18, 2020. Games like GTA V, Dota 2, and CS: GO have made the platinum category five times since the list started in 2016. Games like Rainbow Six: Siege and PUBG have appeared in the platinum category four times. Some brand new games that have made the list this year included Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, and Fall Guys.

Top New Releases

This list by Steam showcases the top 25 new releases for the year. The top new releases list was generated by looking at each game’s total revenue during the first two weeks after its release. Some of the big games were part of the top New Releases list of 2020 include EA Sports Fifa 2021, Cyberpunk 2077, Persona 4 Golden, Crusader Kings 3, Resident Evil 3, Star Wars: Squadrons, Marvel’s Avengers, Baldur’s Gate, Grounded, Borderlands 3, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Doom Eternal, Command and Conquer and others.

Top New VR Games

This list showcases the bestselling VR-only titles of 2020. The games that are a part of the list include: Boneworks, Pistol Whip, Arizona Sunshine, Half-Life: Alyx, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR, Beat Saber, VR Kanojo, Blade and Sorcery, Hot Dogs Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, Pavlov VR, Superhot VR, and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners.

Top Early Access Graduates

This list highlights the top games that transitioned out of Early Access this year. The games are measured by gross revenue earned in 2020, during early access and after full release. The year proved to be another strong year for Early Access, with various new debuts and successful graduations. This development model continues to benefit developers eager to get direct feedback, while rewarding players who can’t wait to get their hands on new games.

The games that made the list include Golf with your Friends, DJ Max Respect 5, Noita, Conqueror’s Blade, Skater XL, Risk of Rain 2, Factorio, Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, Squad, Deep Rock Galactic, Torchlight 3, and Galactic.

Most Played Games

The Most Played list mentions games that reached the highest peak concurrent player counts throughout 2020. Shine included all games that had more than 30,000 concurrent players at some point during the year, grouping them into buckets based on how many players they reached.

The most played games of the year include: Among Us, Dota 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, Terraria, Life is Strange 2, Monster Hunter World, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Grand Theft Auto V. This year also saw the highest peak of concurrent players with over 200,000 peak players, which was higher compared to 2019.