Steam Autumn sale: FIFA 21, Batman: Arkham Collection, GTA 5, Among Us discounts

You can take a look at all of the game deals on Steam's official website or the Steam app. (Image: Steam)

Steam is currently holding its annual Autumn Sale, which also doubles as its Black Friday sale. The sale will be live until December 1, 11:30 PM. During the sale, the company will be offering discounts on a number of popular games including FIFA 21, Marvel’s Avengers, Death Stranding, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and more. Here we will be taking a look at a number of good deals that you can opt for during Steam’s Autumn Sale.

* PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is currently available at Rs 499, down from its usual selling price of Rs 1,000.

* Among Us is available at Rs 159 with a 20 percent discount.

* Grand Theft Auto V is available at Rs 1,049 with a 50 percent discount.

* Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is currently available with a discount of 67 percent at Rs 494.

* FIFA 21 is currently available at Rs 2,319 with a 42 percent discount.

* Batman: Arkham Collection which includes all of the Arkham series games is available with an 80 percent discount at Rs 269.

* Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available at Rs 584 with a 35 percent discount.

* PES 2021 is available at Rs 536 with a discount of 33 percent.

* Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is currently priced at Rs 899 with a 70 percent discount.

* Red Dead Redemption 2 with a 33 percent discount is available at Rs 2,143.

* Civilization VI with a 75 percent discount is a good deal at Rs 624.

* The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available at Rs 240 with a 70 percent discount.

* Doom Eternal with a 67 percent discount is available at Rs 1,319.

* Marvel’s Avengers is priced at Rs 1,499 with a 50 percent discount.

* XCOM 2 is available at Rs 749 (75 percent discount).

* Star Wars: Squadrons is available at Rs 1,499 with a 40 percent discount. And Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available at Rs 1,399 with a 60 percent discount.

* Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is also at sale for Rs 423 with a 20 percent discount.

* Death Stranding is available at Rs 1,999 with a 50 percent discount.

* PGA Tour 2K21 is available at Rs 1,499 with a 50 percent discount.

* Borderlands 3 at Rs 986 with a 67 percent discount.

The list of games keeps on going with multiple other notable titles like Resident Evil 3, Metro Exodus and more. You can take a look at all of the game deals on Steam’s official website or the Steam app. Apart from the sale, the company is also running its Steam Awards, where users can vote for their favourite games and win badges.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd