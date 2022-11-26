Steam Autumn sale: Best deals on games you can buy right now

Steam recently started this year’s Autumn sale and is offering several multiplayer and single-player games at a discounted price. The sale started on November 22 and will end on November 29 at 11:30 PM. If you were looking forward to add some new titles to your collection, this might be the best to do so. Here, we will list some of the best deals you can get your hands on during the Steam Autumn sale.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Without a doubt, Assasins’s Creed Odyssey is one of the best games in the decades-old franchise. Based in ancient Greece, the game features a huge open world and unlike its predecessor, focuses more on exploration and combat. The main storyline revolves around the war between Athens and Sparta with the player assuming the role of a spartan mercenary, fighting for both sides.

Assassins Creed Odyssey beautifully recreates ancient Greece. (Image Source: Steam) Assassins Creed Odyssey beautifully recreates ancient Greece. (Image Source: Steam)

From forests to volcanic islands, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s open world is one of the most beautiful recreations of ancient Greece. And as one would expect from an Assassin’s Creed game, you can also use stealth to get past people. If you want a game that ticks all the boxes of an open-world game and have no problem spending hours in the game’s open world, the standard edition of the game can be bought for Rs 749, with the Ultimate Edition priced at Rs 1,437.

Left 4 Dead 2

Released in November 2009, Left 4 Dead 2 is one of the most iconic zombie apocalypse themed games of all time. The game runs on any modern system and lets you and your friends fight against endless hordes of zombies. It is definitely one of the greatest horde shooting games with a nice story. Left 4 Dead 2 is currently available for Rs 49.

Metro Exodus

Developed by 4A games, Metro Exodus is the third and latest instalment in the Metro series. Released in 2019, the game follows the events of Metro 2033 and Last Light and is set in the year 2035. Unlike the previous instalments that took place in Moscow’s Metro line, Exodus lets you explore the post-apocalyptic open world on a locomotive known as the Aurora.

Metro Exodus is definitely the best game in the Metro franchise. (Image Source: Steam) Metro Exodus is definitely the best game in the Metro franchise. (Image Source: Steam)

On your way, you will encounter other humans who survive the nuclear war. Also, Exodus features a dynamic storyline where your actions will determine who lives and who dies. If you have a graphics card that supports ray tracing, Metro Exodus is one of the best-looking games of all time.

While the standalone version of Metro Exodus is priced at Rs 247, we recommend buying the Metro Saga Bundle, which includes Metro Exodus, Metro Exodus Expansion Pass, Metro 2033 Redux and Metro Last Light Redux for Rs 440.

Advertisement

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

This is for all the Halo fans out there. If you were looking to play all classic Halo titles, the Master Chief collection might interest you. Priced at Rs 359, the collection includes six games – Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST.

It has 67 campaign missions combined and more than 120 multiplayer maps. Every game in the collection also comes with its own game mode and types. The Master Chief Collection is one of the best ways to experience Halo since it does not alter the story or gameplay compared to the original version.

Deathloop

Developed by the same studio that brought us Dishonored, Deathloop is a first-person shooter where players assume the role of an assassin named Colt, who has been tasked to take out a total of eight targets on an island called Blackreef.

Advertisement

Deathloop has a great storyline and offers a variety of weapons to choose from. (Image Source: Steam) Deathloop has a great storyline and offers a variety of weapons to choose from. (Image Source: Steam)

If you leave even one alive, the timeloop will be activated and players will find themselves back in the same spot they started in. In case you die before killing all the targets, the time loop will place you back in the starting spot. The gameplay encourages players to use a combination of tactics like stealth, using guns, gadgets, parkour and more. It is one of the best games of 2021 and can be bought for Rs 824.

Also Read | Resident Evil Village now available on Macs with Apple silicon

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

For years, Destiny 2 has been one of the most popular games on Steam, and for all the right reasons. Developed by Bungie, Destiny 2 is one of the best PvE co-op title.While the base game is free to play, Destiny 2’s latest expansion – the Witch Queen costs Rs 499 and is probably one of the best expansions to date.

If you want to have some fun with your friends and are tired of Battle Royale titles, Destiny 2 is a no-brainer. (Image Source: Steam) If you want to have some fun with your friends and are tired of Battle Royale titles, Destiny 2 is a no-brainer. (Image Source: Steam)

For those new in the world of Destiny, the game has a shared multiplayer world, with activities divided in PvE and PvP. Apart from the campaign, the game also features strikes, dungeons and six player raids. All in all, Destiny 2 is one of the best co-op multiplayer games of all time.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely one of the best looking games of all time. Set in the year 2077, the open world action RPG puts players in the shoes of a cyberpunk mercenary known as V. The story follows the life of V, who struggles to deal with a cybernetic implant that threatens to overwrite his personality and memory.

Cyberpunk is set in Night City. (Image Source: Steam) Cyberpunk is set in Night City. (Image Source: Steam)

Since its release, the game developers have fixed most of these bugs and introduced new content. While Cyberpunk 2077 may not be the best game, it is definitely one of the most fun games of all time.

Advertisement

Also Read | Age of Empires will soon be available to play on your smartphone

FIFA 2023

Developed by none other than Electronic Arts, FIFA 2023 is the latest instalment in the long-running franchise. The game improves on its predecessor with HyperMotion 2 and brings more than 6,000 in-game animations.

FIFA 2023 was launched in September this year. (Image Source: Steam) FIFA 2023 was launched in September this year. (Image Source: Steam)

FIFA 2023 has more than 19,000 players, 700 plus teams, 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues to choose from. If you are interested in crossplay, make sure to check out FIFA Ultimate Team, FUT Champions, FUT Ultimate Online Draft, FUT Online Friendlies and other modes. The game also features both mens and womens world cup game modes. It is currently available for Rs 2,099, which is a sweet deal considering the game was released in September this year.