‘Stealth’ Pokemon hit boosts Nintendo Switch 2 momentum sentiment

Nintendo previously attracted a wide range of consumers with island life simulator "Animal ⁠Crossing: ‌New Horizons".

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiMar 12, 2026 10:01 AM IST
Switch 2Nintendo has to convince the largest install base of existing Switch users (150m units sold and counting) to buy the Switch 2. (Image credit: Nintendo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Nintendo said on Thursday it has sold more than 2.2 million copies of “Pokemon Pokopia” in the four days since launch as the game’s popularity helps offset fear about Switch 2 sales momentum.

Industry observers have fretted that the Switch 2 lacks high-profile ⁠games ​to drive sales, with spiking prices for memory chips also driving market concern about impact on profit margins.

The new life simulation game, a spin-off from the ​mainline Pokemon ​series, has been widely praised ⁠and has a metascore of 89 on review aggregator Metacritic.

The game, in which players ‌control a Pokemon who transforms a wasteland by tilling fields and building houses, is a “stealth hit”, Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a client note.

“Pokopia serves as a critical software catalyst, accelerating adoption for the … (Switch 2) hardware install base by capturing ⁠the lucrative ⁠non-gamer demographic,” he wrote.

Nintendo previously attracted a wide range of consumers with island life simulator “Animal ⁠Crossing: ‌New Horizons”, which become an escapist hit ​during the COVID-19 pandemic and ‌helped drive sales of the original Switch console.

“Fans of that franchise have been waiting for ‌a new ​entry for seven ​years ​now, so ‘Pokopia’ is scratching that itch for them in the meantime,” said Serkan Toto, ​founder of Kantan Games consultancy.

Story continues below this ad

Nintendo extended ⁠the lifecycle of the original Switch by releasing a series of high-profile games including two major entries in “The Legend ‌of ⁠Zelda” series.

“To really ignite sales, Nintendo still needs a release on the levels of ​a new 3D Mario,” Toto said.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 12: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments