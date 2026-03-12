‘Stealth’ Pokemon hit boosts Nintendo Switch 2 momentum sentiment

Nintendo has to convince the largest install base of existing Switch users (150m units sold and counting) to buy the Switch 2. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo said on Thursday it has sold more than 2.2 million copies of “Pokemon Pokopia” in the four days since launch as the game’s popularity helps offset fear about Switch 2 sales momentum.

Industry observers have fretted that the Switch 2 lacks high-profile ⁠games ​to drive sales, with spiking prices for memory chips also driving market concern about impact on profit margins.

The new life simulation game, a spin-off from the ​mainline Pokemon ​series, has been widely praised ⁠and has a metascore of 89 on review aggregator Metacritic.

The game, in which players ‌control a Pokemon who transforms a wasteland by tilling fields and building houses, is a “stealth hit”, Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a client note.