Here’s every popular Google Doodle game launched over the years

Today is the last day for Google’s ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Doodles’ initiative, which has been running for the last 10 days. Under this initiative, the company was bringing back its most popular interactive game doodles for users to play around with and kill boredom while they perform self-quarantine.

What all doodles are a part of Google’s ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Doodles’ initiative?

* Coding Carrots

* Cricket

* Fischinger

* Rockmore

* Garden Gnome

* Scoville

* Loteria

* Halloween 2016

* Hip Hop

* PAC-MAN

How to play these doodle games?

If you want to play any of the above mentioned interactive doodle game, here are a few simple steps that you need to follow:

* Open ‘Google.com’ in your web browser.

* Click on the Google logo. However, if you are wanting to play any of these games after today, you will have to search for the term ‘doodle games’.

* This will open a new results page with the interactive doodle games snippet as the top result.

* You can then select the doodle game you want to play from the archive list, which will include all of the 10 games that were showcased under the ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Doodles’ initiative.

* After you click on the game, you will be redirected you to a new page, with the game taking up your whole screen.

* Click on play, after which the game will give you a short tutorial on how to play.

* After the tutorial finishes, the game will start.

You can get to know more about these doodles by heading over to the Google doodle archives and searching these doodles to know the history behind them and why they were created. While you are there, you can also check out various other interactive game doodles, Google has introduced over the years.

Description about the 10 doodles under the Play at Home initiative of Google

Coding Carrots: This game was launched to inspire kids to code. It is based on What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) code. You have to select and place blocks to make the rabbit move and collect carrots.

Cricket: The Cricket doodle was made for all of the cricket fans across the globe. It is very simple to play and requires you to press the bat icon when the ball comes to you. The main aim of the game is to score as many runs as possible.

Fischinger: This doodle lets you create your own background music that you can share with your friends and family. The game provides you with four different instruments at a time that let you place notes on them and create music.

Rockmore: This doodle also lets you create music. However, it only lets you create music using one instrument, the Theremin.

Garden Gnome: This game helps you in getting to know the story behind the garden gnomes. It lets you throw garden gnomes across a garden, which then plant trees. The aim is to plant the most amount of trees using a throw.

Scoville: This doodle teaches you about chillies and their hotness. During the game, you are required to freeze the chillies by throwing ice cream on them. If you fail in freezing them, they will burn your character and end the game.

Loteria: Loteria is the Mexican version of the popular American game named Bingo. Both of which are quite similar to Tambola. In this doodle, you compete with others to win.

Halloween 2016: Harry Potter fans need to play this game. In it, you are a wizard cat that has to kill ghosts that are threatening your magic school. You need to defeat them by performing magic spells. The game has a total of five levels that you need to cross.

Hip Hop: The hip hop doodle celebrates a 1973 party thrown by DJ Kool Herc, during which the distinctive sound of Hip Hop was created. Inside of the game, you need to shuffle through various records and try making hip hop tunes using them.

PAC MAN: This one is just like the PAC MAN game that most of us have played earlier in our lives. In it, you need to eat the dots and stay away from the ghosts. If you eat a large dot, you can then eat up the ghosts and get extra points.

