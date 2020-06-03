Star Chef 2 is sequel to one of India’s most successful games; we check out what’s cooking

The company claims that Star Chef 2 “is more than just a cosmetic upgrade.” (Express Photo) The company claims that Star Chef 2 “is more than just a cosmetic upgrade.” (Express Photo)

99Games and N3TWORK have just launched the second iteration of their popular restaurant mobile simulation game, called Star Chef 2. The original Star Chef as among the most successful games to come out of India with 99Games raking in over $30 million in lifetime revenues.

The new game also follows a freemium model and is available for free on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store

“The new game is more than just a cosmetic upgrade – players can now collaborate with fellow chefs from around the world to compete in Chef Team events and engage in interesting trivia,” 99Games founder Rohith Bhat told indianexpress.com.

At first look, the new game appears more complex that its predecessor. It will take some time for players to get a hold of the game, as it has a lot of features.

The game weighs around 138MB on the Google Play Store and currently has over 10,000 downloads. It starts with a background story about a restaurant that has run down with time and now you have to now run and scale it up. The help tutorials do come handy, however, after some time they could get a bit irritating. I ended up skipping most of them.

The game at first felt like an overall mixture of Gardenscapes and Cooking Diary. But at the same time also feels like a fresh take on the genre with a different style of gameplay. It was oddly refreshing to play the game at first, but it does take a lot of time.

To keep the audience entertained while the chefs take time to prepare the meals, the game has live music, celebrity appearances, pool parties and more.

As players keep on moving up the restaurant ladder, the game keeps on adding new restaurants to their empire. They can then renovate these new restaurants and start earning more money.

The game also has a collaborative and social element to it. In it, players can team up from across the globe to collaborate in events and compete with each other.

“With Star Chef 2, we repackaged the very best, sharing the same sentiments, same joy, the same emotions – and added depth, various food combinations, personalization and community play. And the results are showing with strong metrics from the test launch,” Bhat added.

