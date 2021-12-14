Square Enix reveals new gameplay footage for Forspoken

Square Enix has released 4 minutes of raw gameplay footage for their upcoming magic-based RPG – Forspoken. The game was shrouded in mystery for over a year under the working title, ‘Project Athia,’ and is now set to release on May 24, 2022, on the PlayStation 5 and Windows PC.

Forspoken takes us to the fantasy world of Athia, which is bustling with street merchants and royal guards. Taking control of our protagonist, Frey Holland, we navigate our way through the vast stretches of land. Using our fluid dash ability, we can thrust onto higher areas, leap over gaps, and we don’t take any fall damage.

The footage then proceeds to show us the UI and menus, where you can mark objectives on the map, upgrade your magic powers via earned XP, and even customise your gear from a range of options. Every cloak in your inventory is differently coloured and have respective perks such as increased health, defence, or stamina. You can switch between them depending on what kind of enemies you’re about to fight. Additionally, the game also lets you equip different nail paints, where every colour or design denotes special abilities.

Frey then sprints onto a treasure location, where we finally get to see some live combat. The weapon cycle lets us pick between numerous magic skills, though you can only equip three at a time. There doesn’t seem to be any hand to hand combat either, as she relies entirely on ranged elemental attacks. Players can summon earth elements that explode upon contact, conjure incendiary staffs, and shoot poison darts at incoming hordes. Using her water bending abilities, she can rain down bolts and trap a group of enemies inside a giant sphere of water. Defeating the enemies earns you skill points and rewards that can be used for upgrades.

When it comes to performance, Forspoken does seem to struggle a lot with massive framerate drops, long loading times and random disappearance of some assets. Hopefully, it will be optimised for release next year.