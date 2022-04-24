Splatoon 3 coming to Nintendo Switch this September

Splatoon 3 finally has a release date, and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch on September 9. The Splatoon series is one of the biggest game franchises, with Splatoon 2 selling over 11 million copies on Nintendo Switch. Originally announced during a Nintendo direct event in February 2021, Splatoon 3 will hit the Switch ahead of the crucial holiday season.

Along with the release date, Nintendo has also dropped a new trailer which shows off the new Turf War gameplay along with new specials and archery. Splatoon 3 is the latest in the Splatoon series, in which teams of Inklings and Octolings fight for turf using all sorts of ink-slinging weaponry. Instead of bullets, the Inklings’ weapons shoot ink. The release window of the game was in the summer of 2022. The first Splatoon released on the Wii U in May 2015, and Splatoon 2 released on the Nintendo Switch in July 2017.

Splatoon 3 is among the many games Nintendo planning to launch in 2022. Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the sci-fi RPG will now launch on July 29 instead of the previously planned September release. The change comes at a time when many high-profile games from Nintendo and other big developers have been delayed. Nintendo’s own sequel to The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been delayed to 2023.

For Nintendo, 2022 is going strong. The Switch continues to be a popular console in the marketplace despite the arrival of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The Japanese gaming giant will release a new game called Nintendo Switch Sports for the Switch in April.