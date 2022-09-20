scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Spider-Man Remastered PC first-person mod may be the game’s best so far

The Spider-Man Remastered PC mod is one of the coolest mods developed for the game yet, allowing players to swing around New York City in first-person.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man is one of the best games in the superhero genre, with three popular versions released since 2018’s original game. But in addition to bringing ultrawide monitor support and more to the game, the PC version, named Spider-Man Remastered also opens up the game to custom mods, and one developer may just have given the game its best mod yet.

Mods are changes to the game that let you play as different characters, change how the game looks, improve graphics and a lot more. A number of Spider-Man PC mods let you play as the Kingpin, or add a symbiote suit to Spider-Man’s arsenal, but modder ‘jedijosh920’ is developing a mod that will let you enjoy the game in first-person.

One of the best parts of Spider-Man Remastered is the character’s signature web swinging traversal system, which as shown by Josh in his video, users can now experience in all its glory, completely putting players in Spider-Man’s shoes, or rather, mask.

In the video, the player can be seen swinging from buildings and zipping between structures with a stunning first-person view of the same. We should warn you though, the video can be a little dizzying if you’re afraid of heights, but does offer a true look-and-feel of what it would be like to swing as New York’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

The player cannot be seen engaging in combat in the video, which is something we assume would be trickier in first person as a large aspect of Spider-Man Remnastered’s combat revolves around dodging enemy attacks and firing, which requires a 360-view of the player and accurate timing to pull off. It remains to be seen how this will be executed in the mod.

The mod itself is not publicly available yet, probably because it still may need some polishing or big fixing. However, when it is available, the modder is likely to release it on his NexusMods page, also with the same name.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 01:59:58 pm
Karnataka: Former officials allege irregularities in Visvesvaraya Technological University VC appointment

