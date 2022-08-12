Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC today: Price, system requirements and other details

Spider-Man Remastered, a highly-anticipated remastered version of the 2018 PlayStation exclusive title, is all set to make its way to PC gamers. The game will be available in India on August 12 at 8:30 PM IST.

It will be available on both Steam and Epic Games Store. Compared to the original version, some of the major changes include unlocked framerates, support for ultra-wide displays, ray traced reflections and support for keyboard and mouse.

#SpiderManPC launches this week! Check our global map to see when the game is available in your territory! 🌎 Steam: https://t.co/Uuy4K6BwvX

Epic Games Store: https://t.co/WG57Xxf4dP pic.twitter.com/QKrvOOZVeD — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 9, 2022

The game also has support for PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and features special haptic feedback and vibration effects that will make the gameplay more immersive.

One thing to note here is that the PC players will get the PlayStation 5 version of the game, which includes the Black Cat DLC and itself is a remastered version of the 2018 PlayStation 4 title. Moreover, the remastered version features a younger-looking Peter Parker, who according to fans, resembles Tom Holland.

Spider-Man Remastered System Requirements

First things first, the game requires Windows 10 64-bit or higher and occupies 75GB of space.

It looks like the developers have done a pretty good job of optimizing the game, with the minimum system requirements suggesting that Spider-Man Remastered can run comfortably at 720p on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or equivalent AMD GPU.

The CPU requirements also happen to be on the lower end with the game requiring an Intel Core i3-4160 or similar AMD CPU. Keep in mind that the game requires a minimum of 8GB of RAM, which is pretty much standard on modern systems.

If you want to run the game with Ultimate Ray Tracing at 4K 60fps, you will least need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX6950 XT. Spider-Man Remastered also requires an Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or higher CPU. The developers also say users should ideally have 32GB of RAM and 75GB of free space on their SSD if they want to play on the highest settings possible.

Spider-Man Remastered Pricing

In India, the game is available on both Epic Store and Steam and is priced at Rs 3,999, which is higher compared to other PlayStation 4 ports like God of War, Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Those who pre-order the game will be able to unlock three Spider-Man suits – Spider-Punk Suit, Iron Spider Suit and the original Velocity Suit. Moreover, players will be rewarded with five extra skill points and can access the Spider-Drone gadget early on in the game.