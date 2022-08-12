scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC today: Price, system requirements and other details

Spider-Man Remastered supports ultra-wide displays and comes with support for Ray-Tracing on PC. Here's all you need to know about the title ahead of launch.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2022 9:29:16 am
Spider-Man RemasteredThe game will be available on both Epic Games Store and Steam. (Image Source: Sony)

Spider-Man Remastered, a highly-anticipated remastered version of the 2018 PlayStation exclusive title, is all set to make its way to PC gamers. The game will be available in India on August 12 at 8:30 PM IST.

It will be available on both Steam and Epic Games Store. Compared to the original version, some of the major changes include unlocked framerates, support for ultra-wide displays, ray traced reflections and support for keyboard and mouse.

The game also has support for PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and features special haptic feedback and vibration effects that will make the gameplay more immersive.

One thing to note here is that the PC players will get the PlayStation 5 version of the game, which includes the Black Cat DLC and itself is a remastered version of the 2018 PlayStation 4 title. Moreover, the remastered version features a younger-looking Peter Parker, who according to fans, resembles Tom Holland.

Spider-Man Remastered System Requirements

First things first, the game requires Windows 10 64-bit or higher and occupies 75GB of space.

It looks like the developers have done a pretty good job of optimizing the game, with the minimum system requirements suggesting that Spider-Man Remastered can run comfortably at 720p on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or equivalent AMD GPU.

The CPU requirements also happen to be on the lower end with the game requiring an Intel Core i3-4160 or similar AMD CPU. Keep in mind that the game requires a minimum of 8GB of RAM, which is pretty much standard on modern systems.

If you want to run the game with Ultimate Ray Tracing at 4K 60fps, you will least need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX6950 XT. Spider-Man Remastered also requires an Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or higher CPU. The developers also say users should ideally have 32GB of RAM and 75GB of free space on their SSD if they want to play on the highest settings possible.

You can watch Spider-Man Remastered PC features trailer below:

Spider-Man Remastered Pricing

In India, the game is available on both Epic Store and Steam and is priced at Rs 3,999, which is higher compared to other PlayStation 4 ports like God of War, Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Advertisement

Those who pre-order the game will be able to unlock three Spider-Man suits – Spider-Punk Suit, Iron Spider Suit and the original Velocity Suit. Moreover, players will be rewarded with five extra skill points and can access the Spider-Drone gadget early on in the game.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...
Staring at looming drought, Jharkhand farmers ask: What will we grow and ...Premium
Staring at looming drought, Jharkhand farmers ask: What will we grow and ...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 09:27:57 am

Most Popular

1

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

3

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

4

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

5

Do you have high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, or, abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

Staring at drought, Jharkhand farmers ask: What will we eat?

Staring at drought, Jharkhand farmers ask: What will we eat?

Premium
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak

Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak

Premium
Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down deep potholes

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement