Spider-Man Miles Morales PC coming on Nov 18: Check details, system requirements

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC was a big hit among fans of the popular superhero game. The original title, which came out in 2018 remains one of the best open-world games till date and has since been remastered twice, once for the PS5 and once for PC. Sony soon after also revealed that the sequel Spider-Man Miles Morales will also soon be coming to PC users. Sony finally has a launch date and more importantly, some much needed system requirements for the new game.

Spider-Man Miles Morales PC will be hitting stores on November 18, a little over a month away, and days after the theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ next movie – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Spider-Man Miles Morales follows the adventures of Miles, Peter’s friend who was also a large part of the 2018 game, eventually being bitten by a similar Oscorp radioactive spider, granting him Spider-Man’s powers. The plot follows his time as New York’s only Spider-Man after Peter Parker takes a short break, forcing Miles to realise what it truly means to take responsibility and be a superhero.

The PC version of the game will also come with support for ray-traced reflections and realistic shadows which “enhances the visual fidelity of Marvel’s New York”. Just like the PC port of the original game, we also have support for ultra-wide gaming monitors (21:9, 32:9 and 48:9) and triple monitor setups. The game will also support Nvidia’s new DLSS 3 if you happen to be using one of the new RTX 40-series GPUs.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC – System requirements

Just like the Spider-Man Remastered PC, the new game will also come with fairly low system requirements to run the game, although you will need top-end components if you want to experience the game at its best, with elements like ray-tracing in all its glory.

Sony released the system requirements for all graphic levels on the PlayStation blog. Check it out below.

Here are the system requirements for the game across graphical presets. (Image Source: Sony PlayStation) Here are the system requirements for the game across graphical presets. (Image Source: Sony PlayStation)

Recommended requirements for 1080p 60fps gameplay (Medium graphics) include an Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB GPU or an AMD Radeon RX 580 or higher, an Intel Core i5-4670 or Ryzen 5 1600 or higher, 16GB RAM and a 75GB SSD storage with 64-bit Windows 10 or above.

Spider-Man Miles Morales can be pre-purchased on both Steam and Epic Games for Rs 3,299, and pre-purchasing the game will unlock benefits like the T.R.A.C.K. Suit, and Into the Spider-Verse Suit, early access to the ‘Gravity Well’ gadget and three skill points to unlock abilities right from the beginning of the game.