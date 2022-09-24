scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Spider-Man Miles Morales coming to PC soon

Sony recently shared Spider-Man Miles Morales teaser trailer that shows us what the game looks like. It will be launched on PC sometime this fall.

Spider-Man Miles Morales is the sequel to the recently released Spider-Man Remastered.

Currently available on the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5, Spider-Man Miles Morales is the successor to the recently released Spider-Man Remastered.

Earlier in June this year, during Sony’s State of Play event, the company had announced that Spider-Man Miles Morales would be coming to the PC sometime this year. In a recent blog post, Sony shared the first-ever teaser trailer and some images showing what the game looks like.

Spider-Man Miles Morales will feature the teenager Miles Morales, who follows in the footsteps of his mentor Spider-Man (Peter Parker) and soon realises he is burdened with the weight of saving all of New York since Peter Parker is out of town. You can watch the teaser trailer below.

Also Read |Sony PlayStation VR 2: Launch date and everything we know so far

Also, it turns out, the gameplay will be similar to the 2018 Spider-Man Remastered, which means players will be able to beat up bad guys and swing across the city using webs. The game’s Steam listing also shows a Spider-Man Santa suit with the description revealing some of Miles Morales’ unique skills like ‘bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power.’

The minimum system requirements are on the lower end, which means which most people with a recent GPU will be able to run the game on the lower settings.

While Sony is yet to unveil the exact release date, it looks like the game will be launching this fall. Interested players can add the game to their wishlist on Steam and Epic Games store.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 12:29:00 pm
