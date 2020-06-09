Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event now set for June 11

Sony had initially planned to hold its event on June 4.(Image credit: PlayStation/Twitter) Sony had initially planned to hold its event on June 4.(Image credit: PlayStation/Twitter)

Sony has rescheduled its much-anticipated PlayStation 5 reveal event for Thursday, June 11 at 1 pm PT. The live event will debut a slew of titles that are coming to PlayStation 5, when the console launches later this year. Sony is live stream the event on YouTube and PlayStation’s Twitch page.

The event was originally set for June 4, but Sony decided to delay the presentation amid the civil rest in the US over the killing of George Floyd. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” the company said in a statement posted to Facebook on June 1.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 event will run over an hour, according to Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. This is the second event being hosted by Sony, where we will hear more about the PlayStation 5 and its lineup of games coming to the next-generation console.

It was early last year, when Sony first announced that the PlayStation 5 would be coming during Holiday 2020. In an interview with Wired, the PS5’s lead system architect Mark Cerny revealed some specifications of the console. Earlier this year, Sony provided more details about the PS5’s CPU, GPU, internal storage, and other features. Sony has already shown the PS5’s controller, the DualSense. And just last month, Epic Games’ revealed Unreal Engine 5 with a demo running on Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5.

Sony’s June 11 event is crucial for the PS5’s future. For any new console, the launch titles matter a lot. Sony also faces tough competition from Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, which launches around the same time as the PS5. The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft is planning an event in July where it is expected to announce a few first-party games coming to the Xbox Series X.

