Sony’s PlayStation 5 game console is getting more expensive in India

Sony has increased the price of PlayStation 5 in India in response to international currency fluctuations and inflation. The price increase applies to the disc and digital versions of the current-gen console. The price rise is effective immediately, and means the standard version of the console will now cost Rs 54,990. The Digital Edition, without a disc drive, is available for Rs 44,990.

It increased the price of its PS5 Disc edition and PS5 Digital edition by Rs 5000 each, according to checks with Sony’s online store in India. Similar price increases have recently taken place in Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia, Mexico and China. However, the price of the PlayStation 5 will stay the same in the US, despite high inflation.

Trade insiders and experts said part of the reason why the PlayStation 5 price has gone up could be due to the increasing cost of components and the appreciation of the US dollar versus other currencies in the markets like India where Sony has hiked prices.

Ever since Sony debuted the PlayStation 5, the next-generation game console has been extremely hard to find two years after its initial launch, and usually sells out in minutes. The PS5 is still sold out across leading high-street retailers in India, though stock now comes more often.

When the PS5 launched in India, the disk edition used to cost Rs 49,990. The digital edition was priced at Rs 39,990. The consoles are identical except for that one major difference: the standard PS5 can play physical games and 4K Blu-rays, while the Digital Edition is limited to digital games and streaming media only.

Sony follows the footsteps of Apple and Nothing in hiking the prices due to soaring production costs, compounded by a weakening local currency. Apple recently already raised the prices of iPhones and iPads in India.