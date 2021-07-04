Sony will continue selling PSP games on the PS3, Vita stores

Here's what Sony is changing when it comes to buying games for the PSP. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

Sony planned to shut down the PS3 and Vita stores and announced the same back in March this year. The company was to also remove the ability to purchase games for the PSP (PlayStation Portable, Sony’s handheld console from back in the day). However, after receiving widespread backlash for the decision, the company decided to keep the PS3 and Vita stores open.

However, the ‘PSP commerce functionality’ was still set to end on July 2. Sony has now announced what that actually meant. Users will still be able to purchase games for the Sony PSP from the PS3 and Vita stores, but won’t be able to buy new DLC (Downloadable Content), as per Sony’s US and UK support pages.

The ability to search for and download DLC for the PSP will end on July 6. Here are some more details Sony revealed in the support pages.

Sony discontinued to the PSP back in 2014, but the handheld console continues to have a large global fan base.

You can still download previously purchased PSP content

Anything you had previously purchased for the Sony PSP will still be available to download. You can get your content from the Download List on the device.

In addition to this, users can also purchase content for the PSP that is available on the PS3 and Vita stores, even if they haven’t before. However, users will not be able to make purchases from the in-game store for PSP content.

Is Sony losing brownie points against rival Microsoft?

Microsoft’s Xbox consoles have backwards compatibility as one of their major selling points. In contrast, playing older games on a newer Sony console is not very simple. Take the PlayStation 5 for instance, where if you want to play games older than the PS4, your only two choices are either to purchase full-price remakes or get a PlayStation Now subscription that lets you play older games streamed from the cloud.

Coming back to the PSP, you thankfully still have the option to purchase games from the PS3 and Vita stores, for now at least.