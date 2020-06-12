Sony unveils the PlayStation 5’s futuristic design, exclusive titles

Sony has revealed the PlayStation 5, as well as new games including Gran Turismo 7 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. (Image credit: PlayStation Blog) Sony has revealed the PlayStation 5, as well as new games including Gran Turismo 7 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. (Image credit: PlayStation Blog)

Sony on Thursday revealed the design language of the PlayStation 5, alongside the lineup of games coming to the next-generation console. The announcement was made during an hour-long digital-only event watched by millions of people globally.

The Japanese tech giant showed two models of the PlayStation 5: a regular one with a 4K Blu-Ray drive, and a “Digital Edition” that does not include the disk drive. The PlayStation 5 can be placed vertically or horizontally, unlike the Nintendo Switch which is a hybrid console. The PS5 will come with the next-generation, DualSense controller.

The PlayStation 5’s design looks futuristic, something that helps Sony to differentiate its flagship console from Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X. Matching the PS5 will be a number of accessories, including a camera, headphones, and a remote control. Sony has not yet announced the price or firm release date of the PS5. Pricing of the accessories remains unknown at this moment.

Sony, like its competitor Microsoft, has been slowly creating hype around its console ahead of the launch which will happen during the 2020 Holiday season. In March, PlayStation lead system architect Mark Cerny confirmed that the new console would have an eight-core CPU based on AMD’s 7nm process and a custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU. In terms of RAM, the PS5 will sport 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. Unlike the PS4 which had the traditional hard drive, the PS5 comes with a solid-state drive (SSD). The PS5 will also support 8K graphics, 4K graphics at a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3D audio. And yes, the PS5 will be backwards compatible with PS4 games.

During an hour-long livestream, Sony also introduced a ton of games for the PlayStation 5, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Gran Turismo 7.

Here’s a look at the few high-profile games coming to the PS5

Gran Turismo 7

Polyphony Digital is developing a new Gran Turismo racing game for the PS5. The new title features a campaign mode that lets players earn and customize new cars by winning races. Sony has not yet revealed the release date.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developed by Insomniac, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released later this year. It’s a brand new Spider game developed for the PlayStation 5. The game features Miles Morales, a popular character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, an animated movie that was released in 2018.

Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil 8: Village is the big AAA-title announced for the PlayStation 5. It’s a sequel to the survival horror game “Resident Evil 7.” The title is set to be released in 2021.

Horizon Forbidden West

Developed by Guerrilla Games, Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, the open-world action game set in a post-apocalyptic world. The game features a young girl named Aloy that will explore new frontiers of America. Horizon Forbidden West has no firm release date yet.

