Sony to take on Xbox Game Pass with ‘PlayStation Plus Video Pass’

Sony has accidentally released information about a yet-to-be-announced Video Pass service, which could possibly add movie and TV content to the existing PlayStation Plus subscription service.

PlayStation Plus subscribers could possibly get a new reward soon as the company revealed a logo which was quickly removed on Sony’s Polish website, titled “PlayStation Plus Video Pass”. A banner was spotted by VGC which included various movies including Bloodshot, Venom, and Zombieland: Double Tap, made by Sony Pictures.

It is not clear whether users will get discounts with existing streaming services or will have to wait for an official announcement regarding free trials with certain streaming partners. The service could possibly be a region-specific trial of the new pass in Poland, though the company has not made the implications of the service clear.



A description which was uploaded on Sony’s Polish website and has since been removed stated the following “A new benefit available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus… PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active 22/04/21 – 22/04/22. The subscription benefit is available to PS Plus users”.

It is possible that the leak went ahead of its official announcement of the service. The video wing from Sony is expected to launch on April 22.

It is believed that PlayStation Store will stop offering video rentals and purchases later this year though it is not clear whether this is part of a reversal on that front. The new video service could be Sony’s attempt to compete with Xbox Game Pass which now offers better value than before.

The Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription which offers unlimited access to various games has been very successful, passing 18 million members early this year.