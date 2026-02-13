Sony’s first State of Play presentation of the year delivered a packed slate of announcements, confirming that 2026 is shaping up to be a busy one for PlayStation players. The showcase featured brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, surprise remasters and fresh trailers for some of the industry’s most anticipated games.
Here’s a complete rundown of everything revealed during the February broadcast.
One of the biggest announcements was Kena: Scars of Kosmora, a sequel to Kena: Bridge of Spirits from Ember Lab. The new game follows an older Kena as she continues her journey as a spirit guide. This time, she carries a new staff and is joined by an evolved fox-like companion that can even serve as a mount. The game is set to launch in 2026 on PlayStation and PC.
Another major reveal was the untitled John Wick game from Saber Interactive. The action title will feature Keanu Reeves’s voice and likeness and promises cinematic “gun fu” combat. No release date has been announced yet, but it is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Santa Monica Studio also confirmed that a God of War Trilogy Remake is in early development for PlayStation 5. While details are limited, fans can expect a modern take on the original three games. In a surprise move, the studio also released God of War: Sons of Sparta, a 2D pixel-art prequel featuring young Kratos and his brother Deimos, available immediately on PS5.
Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is heading to PC on March 19. The port will include unlocked frame rates, support for ultra-wide monitors, and other enhancements.
Capcom showcased two major titles. A demo for Pragmata is available now ahead of its April 24 launch. Meanwhile, Resident Evil Requiem brought Leon S Kennedy back to a ruined Raccoon City Police Department in a new trailer. The horror title is scheduled for February 27.
Konami made waves with the reveal of Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 2, bringing Guns of the Patriots and Peace Walker to modern systems on August 27. The publisher also announced Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, a new 2.5D entry developed by Motion Twin and Evil Empire.
Fans of psychological horror got their first extended look at Silent Hill: Townfall, which is set for release in 2026.
The presentation featured several cooperative experiences. Ghost of Yōtei Legends, launching March 10, introduces a four-player co-op mode where players battle the demonic Yōtei Six.
A new co-op action RPG called Crimson Moon was also unveiled, promising dark fantasy settings and heavy-metal energy when it launches in fall 2026.
Bungie returned with a new trailer for Marathon, confirming a March 5 release date. A server stress test begins February 26.
Classic fans can look forward to Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered, arriving March 3 with updated visuals and bonus content. Ubisoft’s mascot returns in Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition, launching February 13 with an interactive documentary and five original versions of the game.
Indie hit Mina the Hollower is getting a new demo, while Nomada Studio confirmed a prologue DLC for Neva.
Lucasfilm debuted fresh gameplay for Star Wars: Galactic Racer, and IO Interactive showed another look at 007: First Light, arriving May 27.
Sony also confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 joins PlayStation Plus on February 17. The classics catalogue will expand with Tekken: Dark Resurrection and Time Crisis.
Jasprit Bumrah, the "captain's cheat code," poses a dilemma for captains due to his deceptive bowling. Mumbai Indians conserve him for the death overs, while India has a more complex approach. Bumrah excels in the death overs and the fifth over of the powerplay, but struggles in the middle overs and has not picked up a wicket in the ninth.