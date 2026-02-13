Sony State of Play February 2026: every game announced and revealed

The showcase featured brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, surprise remasters and fresh trailers for some of the industry’s most anticipated games. (Image: Playstation)

Sony’s first State of Play presentation of the year delivered a packed slate of announcements, confirming that 2026 is shaping up to be a busy one for PlayStation players. The showcase featured brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, surprise remasters and fresh trailers for some of the industry’s most anticipated games.

Here’s a complete rundown of everything revealed during the February broadcast.

New games and surprise sequels

One of the biggest announcements was Kena: Scars of Kosmora, a sequel to Kena: Bridge of Spirits from Ember Lab. The new game follows an older Kena as she continues her journey as a spirit guide. This time, she carries a new staff and is joined by an evolved fox-like companion that can even serve as a mount. The game is set to launch in 2026 on PlayStation and PC.