Sony skips E3 2020, could launch PS5 at ‘special’ February event

Sony's PlayStation 5 will succeed the PlayStation 4, which was launched back in 2013.

Sony will skip this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, the world’s biggest game event of the year. This will be the second year in a row when Sony is not participating in the event. In a statement provided to The Verge, Sony revealed that the company has decided to skip the annual E3 trade expo, as it feels that the ‘vision’ of the show isn’t right.

Sony’s decision to skip this year’s E3 trade expo sparks came as a big surprise, considering the Japanese tech giant is gearing up to release the PlayStation 5 later this year. The gaming convention, started 25 years ago, is regarded as the place to launch new consoles and big-ticket titles. Sony used previous E3 conferences to launch the original PlayStation and the PlayStation 2. Even the PlayStation 3 was announced at E3 2006. And, in 2013, Sony showed the design of the PlayStation 4 for the first time at E3.

PlayStation 5 could launch in February

Many believe that Sony will hold a separate event on February 12 to launch the PlayStation 5, although the company has released a statement or sent out invites to the press. Apparently, Sony could hold an event in San Francisco to show the PS5 to the press. PushSquare claims that several Sony bosses appear to be descending on San Francisco, although this is mere speculation at the moment. Interestingly, Samsung is holding its Unpacked 2020 event on February 11 in San Francisco, so there could be a chance Sony might hold an event the next day, given all the global media will anyway be present in the Bay area. A previous leak claimed that Sony’s next-generation console would launch on February 5 in New York.

Talking about the PlayStation 5, Sony has already confirmed the upcoming game console will hit retail shelves sometime at the end of this year. There’s already plenty of leaks and speculation surrounding the PlayStation 5, which will rival Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, which is also coming in late 2020.

PlayStation 5 will rival Microsoft’s Xbox Series X

Earlier this month, at CES 2020, Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 logo. But the company is still keeping the secret as far as the design is concerned. While full details on the PS5 are still not out yet, but we do know the console will be powered by a CPU based on AMD’s third-gen, eight-core Ryzen processor, as well as a custom GPU based on the AMD Radeon Navi line. The PS5 will support 8K graphics, 3D audio, fast SSDs, and backwards compatibility with existing PS4 titles. Besides the brand new PS5, Sony could also launch the second-generation PlayStation VR. The original PSVR has sold 5 million units till date, an impressive number a VR tethered VR headset.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 will be a sequel to the highly successful PlayStation 4, which as sold over 104 million units, making it the second best-selling console after the PlayStation 2. If reports are to be believed, Sony could launch the PS5 at $399 (or approx Rs 28,278).

