Sony reveals full specifications of PS5 amid growing competition from Microsoft and Google

Sony has announced the technical specifications of its next-generation console PS5, which will feature 3D audio and super-fast SSD. In an hour-long presentation, streamed live on YouTube, PlayStation 5 lead system architect Mark Cerny spoke about the future console in detail. The special presentation was originally planned for the Game Developers Conference (GDC), which was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

You can watch the entire presentation below

Being the next-generation console, the PlayStation 5 comes with superior graphics and advanced hardware inside. Cerny spent at least 20 minutes on explaining the advantages of using solid-state drive or SSD. The new PS5 will be able to load 2GB of data in 0.27 seconds, compared with 20 seconds for the PS4. Sony also revealed that SSD can read and transfer data at 5.5GB/s.

In terms of raw power, the console’s Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is way more powerful than the PS4. The PS5 can deliver 10.28 TFLOPs of graphical power with 36 Compute Units at 2.23GHz. The CPU inside the PS5 is based on the third generation of AMD’s Ryzen line and feature an eight-core processor built on AMD’s Zen 2 CPU architecture. RAM gets a boost to 16GB of GDDR6.

The PlayStation 5 can support 4K gaming and even 8K graphics. The console will also support ray-tracing, a rendering technique that can produce special lighting effects seen in Hollywood movies. Sony also said the PS5 will support a redesigned controller.

Cerny also made special emphasis on the PS5’s 3D audio feature which will provide a more realistic and immersive gaming experience. The 3D Audio tech is powered by what Sony calls the ‘Tempest Engine.’ The 3D audio simulation for headphones is “almost done”, according to Cerny. For standard TV speakers and soundbars, though, Cerny said the company is working to expand the 3D audio simulation

During the full one-hour-long presentation, Sony also announced that the PS5 will be backwards compatible with the PS4 games. The PS5 will support nearly 100 older PS4 games and the company will continue to add more titles in the future. The console will also support PSVR, though there was no mention of the PSVR2 during the presentation.

The live presentation was more for a deep dive into the PS5 specification and the design choices behind the console hardware. This left many PlayStation fans disappointing because there was no mention of the PS5 design or games during the presentation.

Sony was under pressure to reveal the hardware details of the PS5, which succeeds the hit PS4. Microsoft, Sony’s biggest rival in the game console space, is also coming up with its next-generation console called the Xbox Series X. The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft recently revealed the full technical specifications of the Xbox Series X. Sony is also facing tough competition from Google, which has now a dedicated video game streaming service — Stadia.

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X will go on sale during this holiday season.

