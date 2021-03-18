Sony reveals all-new PlayStation VR controller for the PS5

Check out everything we know so far about the new Sony PlayStation VR 2. (Image Source: Sony)

Sony has revealed the first look at the new controllers for the PlayStation VR 2. The new controllers combine finger tracking along with the PS5’s haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features to provide a more immersive experience.

The new controllers now feature a completely new design, unlike the old PS Move Wand. The newer orb-shaped devices now fit around your hands allowing a more natural fit, without constraining the player’s fingers.

Coming back to the features, apart from the Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback, the new controllers will also be able to detect finger touches. This allows the device to detect your fingers touching without the need to press buttons. Sony claims this will allow for “more natural gestures” during gameplay.

The new PlayStation VR 2 controllers will be tracked via a tracking ring at the base by the PlayStation VR 2 headset. Each side of the controller features an analogue stick, a grip button, a trigger button and two more button inputs. There is also a ‘Create’ button on the left side and an ‘Options’ button on the right side.

Sony has revealed that it will soon be sending out prototypes of the new controllers to the development community. The brand also shared that a lot more news on the new PlayStation VR 2 is yet to be revealed saying that there’s “still so much to share about the next-generation of VR on PS5.”

Confirmed back in February this year, the new PlayStation VR 2 headset connects to the PS5 via a single wire and features a better resolution and bigger field of view. However, a commercial launch will still need some time. Sony has revealed that the PS VR 2 will not be launching in 2021.