PS5 official teardown: Five of the most important things we’ve learned about the next-gen console

The PS5 will compete with Microsoft's Xbox Series X.

Out of nowhere, Sony on late Wednesday gave an in-depth look inside the PlayStation 5, its next-generation game console due for sale in November. In the seven-minute long video, Yasuhiro Ootori, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s VP of Mechanical Design Department, revealed what’s inside the PlayStation 5. This is the first time Sony has shared the official teardown of the console ahead of the PS5’s release. The teardown video of the PS5 shows Sony’s design and engineering skills to create a console that’s easily repairable.

Here are five things we have learned about the PS5 and its internal components.

The size of PS5 is huge

The PlayStation 5 is enormous and massive, making it the biggest console in modern history.“The size is larger than PS4, but resulting in a dramatic improvement in performance in terms of processing power and quietness,” said Ootori. The PS5 is 15.4 inches tall, 10.24 inches deep, and 4.09 inches wide. For comparison, the Xbox Series X is 11.85-inches tall, 5.94-inches deep, and 5.94-inches deep.

The PS5 offers a ton of ports

It’s got plenty of ports, and that’s a good thing. On the front, there’s a USB Type-C with SuperSpeed 10gbs transfer and two USB ports. You will also find two additional USB Type-A ports, a LAN port for networking, a single HDMI, and AC in for power. Additionally, the PS5 also supports Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1.

The PS5’s side panels are easily removable

From the outside, the PS5 has a two-tone colour scheme and the console’s design looks like an alien spacecraft. It’s a strange-looking design, yet so appealing. Those big, white panels on either side of the console that gave the PS5 a distinctive look can be easily removed. The teardown video reveals that they can be popped off without needing any tools. All of you need to lift the back cover and slide it off. Interestingly, the inner housing of the PS5 has two holes on the console. They are essentially “dust catcher” holes that users can vacuum out the dust accumulated in those areas.

Ootori shows the console’s disk-like circular stand that is used to hold the PS5 when it is oriented vertically or unscrew the base and clip to the side if placed the console horizontally. The screw can be easily stored in the base in the compartment of the base.

It’s easy to upgrade the storage

What makes the PS5 different from its predecessor is that the new console uses an NVMe SSD. This means users can add any PCLe 4.0 NVMe SSD and expand the storage. As Ootori revealed in the video, consumers have the access to an M.2 slot on the PS5, which they can install a PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive. In comparison, the Xbox Series X also supports storage expansion but you need to buy a proprietary SSD made by Seagate for $220.

The PS5 Liquid metal thermal conductor

The PlayStation 5 is a jumbo-sized console, and the reason for its hulk-like size has to do with its performance. It features a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. That is why Sony has used a large heat sink and a 120nm fan to channel the airflow into the system. Sony says the heat sink uses a heat pipe to dissipate heat and not a liquid-vapor solution used by the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The console uses a 350-watt power supply, which can also be removed.

Given the PS5 generates a lot of heat, Sony uses a custom-designed liquid metal thermal conductor. “The PS5’s SoC is a small die running at a very high clock rate,” said Ootori. “This led to a very high thermal density in the silicon die, which required us to significantly increase the performance of the thermal conductor, also known as the TIM, that sits between the SoC and the heat sink. The PS5 utilizes liquid metal as the TIM to ensure long-term, stable, high cooling performance.”

PS5 goes on sale next month, but India launch still unknown

The PlayStation 5 will go on sale in the US and Japan on November 12, with a global release set for November 19. The standard console will cost $499 and the Digital console will set you back by $399. The PS5 is in high demand ever since Sony announced the price and release date last month. In fact, PS5 pre-orders have officially sold out in the US. However, the launch of the PS5 in India is still a mystery. Reports suggest that Sony does not have the PS5 trademark in India and the console will be delayed in the country citing the trademark dispute.

