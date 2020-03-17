Sony to reveal PlayStation 5 specifications tomorrow: Here’s how to watch it live

Sony PS5 specifications will be revealed tomorrow. Sony PS5 specifications will be revealed tomorrow.

Microsoft just released the complete specification sheet of its upcoming Xbox Series X gaming console online. Sony has now announced that it will be revealing details about its upcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5) console during its “deep dive” session that will be broadcast live on the company’s official blog on March 18.

During its “deep dive” online event, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will be speaking on the PS5’s system architecture at 9 AM Pacific Time tomorrow, which converts to 9:30 PM IST tomorrow. The company will be live streaming the event at the PlayStation Blog. When the live stream is made available we will also be linking it below.

As of now, we know that the PS5 will come with a custom AMD eight-core CPU paired with a custom AMD Radeon Navi based GPU. The CPU is based on AMD’s third-generation Ryzen CPU line. The console will support 8K resolution at an unknown frame rate, 3D audio 4K resolution at 120Hz. We do not know anything apart from this like the storage space, graphics RAM type and more.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

We expect the PS5 to come with similar specifications to the Xbox Series X, which includes a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU paired with a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU. 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, with support for 1TB expansion cards.

Also Read: Sony is struggling with PlayStation 5 price due to costly parts

As of now, we do not know what the device might end up looking like. There are a few renders out in the wild, however, they are too far off in looks that we cannot pinpoint if any one of them is correct. Sony might end up showing the device at tomorrow’s event, shutting down all rumours regarding how the device looks.

Sony earlier this year announced that the device will go on sale this Holiday Season. However, a recent report states that both the new Xbox and PlayStation might be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company might end up clearing some smoke from over this and help us know if the report holds any merit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd