PS5 FAQ: All your questions about Sony’s next-gen console, answered

For the first time, Sony gave a sneak peek at the PlayStation 5 during its Future of Gaming event. The console, which has been in development for years, will replace the aging PlayStation 4, the world’s second-best-selling game console ever. Alongside the PS5 reveal, Sony also showed the games in the works including a new Spider-Man game starring Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village: Silent Hill, among others. Now that the PS5 has been revealed, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Xbox Series X competitor in this handy Q&A.

What’s the price?

Well, the PS5’s price is shrouded in mystery — at least for now. When the PS4 was out, it undercut the Xbox One by $100 and that strategy worked. We don’t think Sony will be able to use the same trick again, given the rising cost of internal components. We expect the base model to cost $449, while the top-end version could go up to $600 price point.

What’s the PS5 release date?

Sony says the PS5 will launch during Holiday 2020. We expect the new console to be available before Christmas 2020.

Is there a PS5 Pro?

Sony is neither making a Pro nor a slim version of the PS5. Instead, the PS5 will be made available in a standard version with a 4K Blu-ray drive and the Digital Edition that eliminates the disc drive. As far as the digital edition goes, it would be cheaper, but that would also make users solely dependent on their internet connection in downloading games.

What does the PS5 look like?

We knew PS5 was coming but didn’t know how futuristic the design of the console would be. In fact, the PS5 doesn’t look like the concept renders we’ve seen over the past few years. The PS5 is taller and curvy, and that’s exactly what Sony’s new console needed. The PS5 Digital Edition, on the other hand, is slightly slimmer as it lacks a disk drive. Both variants have a white coloured outer shell as opposed to black.

What are the PS5 specs?

The PS5 features AMD’s Zen 2 CPU and a custom GPU from AMD based on the company’s RDNA 2 architecture, which provides 10.28 teraflops of power with 36 compute units running at 2.23GHz each. System memory will be 16GB. The console will support real-time ray tracing for advanced visual effects and will have a solid-state drive (SSD). The PS5 will also support 3D audio.

PlayStation 5 Full Specifications

CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2, eight cores, variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 Tflops)’

System memory: 16GB GDDR6

SSD: 825GB, 5.5GB/s read bandwidth

Audio: Tempest 3D AudioTech

Game Disk: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc

Video out: Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs

What are the launch games?

During its Future of Gaming event, Sony showed as many as 25 games and more than half of them are exclusive to PS5. Some games announced during the event will launch alongside the console, while clothes will be made available next year. Some of the most anticipated games coming to the PS5 include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Godfall, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 8: Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Gran Turismo 7, to name a few. A new God of War game is reportedly in development for the PS5 but Sony is yet to announce the title.

Will the PS5 support a new DualShock controller?

Yes, the PS5 will support a new controller, DualSense. The new wireless controller features a new design, as well as new features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone array.

Will PS5 continue to support PlayStation VR?

It appears that the PS5 will continue to support the existing PlayStation VR, which is now selling for Rs 25,000. Given how popular the VR headset is, it’s unlikely Sony will ditch the VR headset anytime soon. However, there is no word on whether a new VR headset is in development.

Is PS5 more powerful than Xbox Series X?

The big question, of course, is whether the PS5 is more powerful than the Xbox Series X. Both consoles are capable of 8K resolution and feature a solid-state drive that minimises loading times. Technically speaking, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X will use the same chip based on the AMD Zen 2. It’s the GPU and SSD sides where the PS5 and Xbox Series X really differ.

Will PS5 be backwards compatible with PS4 games?

Sony has already confirmed the PS5 will be backwards compatible with PS4 games, as the two consoles are built upon similar internal architectures. That being said, the full list hasn’t been confirmed. In March, the company mentioned that PS4’s 100 most played games will be playable on PS5 at launch.

How different is the PS5’s user interface from the PS4?

We don’t have the answer yet. Sony is yet to show the PS5 interface, although many say the interface will likely to remain identical to the PS4.

