Looking to buy a PS5? Note these things before you pre-order one tomorrow

When Sony opens a PlayStation 5 pre-order in India tomorrow, it won’t be easy to snag one. The reason: there aren’t enough PS5 units around. The demand for Sony’s next-generation game console is so high that people are buying and selling the PS5 at outrageous prices on eBay. In fact, the PlayStation 5 is sold out almost everywhere in the US and several European countries. While Sony has repeatedly said that the supply of the PS5 will improve, it is unlikely the console will be widely available for months.

With pre-orders opening Tuesday at 12 pm for the PlayStation 5, you might be wondering whether to shell out Rs 49,990 on a new video game console, or skip it entirely. Sony has already warned that the supply will be “limited” – so you’ll probably need to act fast. Before you pre-order a PS5, we got some questions to ask that may help you make a decision.

How to pre-order PlayStation 5 in India

First things first, you need to know that you can pre-order the PlayStation 5 in India starting tomorrow. Those who successfully manage to pre-order a PS5 will get the unit on February 2, which is when the console officially launches in the country. The PS5 was launched in November last year where units almost sold out instantly.

Just in case you are not aware, the game console will be available for pre-order at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorized retail partners. The PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard edition while the digital edition will set you back by Rs 39,990. However, we aren’t sure if the all-digital PS5 edition will also be available to pre-order in India starting tomorrow.

Should you buy a PS4 or PS5?

There is no straight answer to the question. If you haven’t bought a PS4 yet but can afford a PS5, go with Sony’s next-generation console. The PS5 is backward compatible with the PS4, so you will be able to play any PS4 game on the new console. And in case you think the PS5 is too expensive, get a PS4 Slim instead. There are a ton of fantastic games for the PS4 worth playing.

…but I want a portable console, just like the Switch

The PlayStation 5 is a home console and is designed to work with the TV. The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, can’t really compete with the PS5 in terms of power and graphics but offers interesting first-party games. The Switch has the best first-party exclusives, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Animal Crossing: New Horizon. The Switch is also home to lesser-known indie games. Not to forget, the Switch can be used as a home console and handheld device, something that’s unique to the Switch.

Nintendo Switch has been the world’s best-selling game console ever since it made its debut. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Nintendo Switch has been the world’s best-selling game console ever since it made its debut. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Five reasons to buy Sony’s PlayStation 5

*The DualSense controller genuinely feels like a true next-gen controller. Critics praised the gamepad’s advanced haptic feedback.

#The PS5 is less confusing, since there is no “budget” model like the Xbox Series S. The PS5 also has two models, but they’re identical except one variant doesn’t have a disc drive.

#The PS5 is extremely powerful and you will struggle to build a custom gaming PC for the price.

#Sony’s new console has excellent 3D audio. All thanks to the new Tempest Audio Engine which essentially creates realistic 3D audio.

#The number one reason to buy a PS5 is the promise of impressive first-party titles that will eventually come to the console. God of War: Ragnarok is coming to the PS5, and so is Gran Turismo 7.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are The Xbox Series X and Series S are Microsoft ’s next-generation game consoles. Both consoles are already available in India. (Image credit: Microsoft)

PlayStation 5 specifications

CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2, eight cores, variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 Tflops)’

System memory: 16GB GDDR6

SSD: 825GB, 5.5GB/s read bandwidth

Audio: Tempest 3D AudioTech

Game Disk: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc

Video out: Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs

The Xbox Series X also sounds interesting

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are truly next-generation game consoles. That being said, Sony’s PS5 has an upper hand over the Xbox Series X in terms of exclusives. The core issue with Microsoft’s console is the lack of first-party titles, though the PS5 too faces the same issue. Still, the PS5 still offers the best exclusive next-gen games at the moment. The PS5 has been launched with Demon’s Souls, Godfall and Spider-Man. Microsoft meanwhile has delayed Halo Infinite a full year, and it does not seem like a true next-gen title is on the way anytime soon.