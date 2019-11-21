Sony PS5 launch in 2020: Patent reveals what controller might look like

Sony has already confirmed that it will be launching its next generation gaming console, named the PlayStation 5, during the Holiday season next year. Though the launch of the new console is a full year away, we have already started to see renders and leaks as to how the upcoming device will end up looking like.

Advertising

Now according to a newly filed patent by Sony at the Japanese patent office, we get to see how the PlayStation 5 controller will end up looking like. At first, the upcoming controller looks similar to the current gen DualShock 4 controller, however, when you take a close look, there are a lot of changes that have been made.

In the patent images, we can see that the upcoming DualShock 5 or whatever Sony ends up calling the new controller will come with smaller control sticks, larger triggers, a USB-C port and no light bar.

Even though the patent has been filed, this doesn’t mean, that this will be the final design of the upcoming controller. Sony might make changes to the design and launch a different controller than the patent. To remind you, the company did the same with the PlayStation 3 “boomerang” controller, which it abandoned just before the system’s launch.

Advertising

To recall, at the time of the launch date announcement, Sony stated that it will be making massive changes to its next gen controller. It also revealed that the controller will get haptics instead of the rumble feature. The L2/R2 trigger buttons will be replaced with adaptive triggers.

The company has stated that the new PlayStation 5 controller is being developed to provide the players with a stronger sense of place within their environments and to give developers new features they can include in their games.