Sony’s PS5 game box design looks similar to PS4 CD cases

The case seems to be a bit darker than the PS4 CD case, however, that could just be the way that the render is designed to make the colours pop a bit. (Image: Sony) The case seems to be a bit darker than the PS4 CD case, however, that could just be the way that the render is designed to make the colours pop a bit. (Image: Sony)

Sony recently unveiled the PlayStation 5 globally after which it revealed a number of first party games that will launch alongside the next-gen console. Now, it is providing us with small teasers to keep up the hype that was generated by the reveal. One of these teasers is the reveal of its disc case design.

Sony unveiled the design of the case by posting a retail case render of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales game on its official PlayStation Twitter account. And we have to say that the case looks pretty similar to the case that the PS4 games shipped in with just a few minute changes like the case colour and the addition of a PS5 logo.

A sneak peek at what PS5 games will look like when you see them on store shelves starting this holiday: https://t.co/i2ByEdWYRS pic.twitter.com/TmB4FzFMJZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 9, 2020

The case seems to be a bit darker than the PS4 CD case, however, that could just be the way that the render is designed to make the colours pop a bit. The actual case could end up looking similar to the PS4 CD case in real life. The PS5 logo is in black with a white band below. To recall, the PS4 logo was white with a blue colour band below on all PS4 disc cases.

According to the tweet, this will be the classic case that all PS5 games ship in, apart from the special edition versions.

Also Read: PlayStation 5 India launch: How to sign up for pre-order registrations

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a direct sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, which was exclusive to the PlayStation 4. The developers have stated that newcomers will be able to experience the game without worrying about what happened in the previous version of the game. This time along players will be able to take control of Miles Morales and explore a slew of newly discovered superpowers.

In related news, Amazon and Flipkart have put up teaser pages for the Sony PlayStation 5. These pages state that the next gen console will be made available in India later this year. It is yet to be seen if the company will launch both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in the country. The generic PS5 will come with support for playing Blu Ray disks the Digital Edition will only come with support for digital content and will drop the disc drive to come with a lower price tag.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd