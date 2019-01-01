Sony PlayStation4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation accessories get a price cut in India

Sony has introduced a price cut to its PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, and PlayStation VR in India. The news was first reported by Gadgets360.

Advertising

These price changes will be reflecting across all Sony distributors soon. Indianexpress.com also called up two stores, both of which confirmed the price cut.

Many online and offline stores like Amazon are already selling these devices at a discounted rate.

The PS4 Slim 500GB variant will now be available at Rs 28,580 down from Rs 30,990, whereas the 1TB variant will be available at Rs 33,650 from Rs 36,490.

Advertising

The PS4 Pro 1TB was earlier available at Rs 41,990 and will now be available at Rs 38,710.

Lastly, PS VR and PS VR Mega Pack will be available at Rs 28,580 and Rs 31,600, respectively they were earlier priced at Rs 30,990 and Rs 34,290, respectively.

According to Gadgets360, these rate cuts are a direct reaction from the company to the GST Council’s rate cuts on consumer electronics.

The report also states that the company has reduced the prices of some accessories too, these include DualShock 4 controller, PS4 Aim Controller, PS4 Platinum Wireless Headset, PS4 Wireless Stereo Headset, PS4 vertical stand, and the PS4 Twin Pack.

The retailers we spoke to did not comment on the rate cuts for accessories.

The report states that the DualShock 4 controller and PS4 Aim controller, both of which were priced at Rs 5,490 prior to the rate cut will now be available for Rs 5,050.

The PS4 platinum wireless headset earlier priced at Rs 14,990 will now be available for Rs 13,810.

Advertising

The PS4 vertical stand and PS4 twin pack move motion controllers priced at Rs 1,990 and Rs 6,990, respectively will now be sold at Rs 1,830 and Rs 6,450, respectively.