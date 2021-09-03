Sony PlayStation showcase event set for September 9: Everything to know

Sony has confirmed that it plans to hold a special PlayStation showcase event on September 9. The event will commence at 4PM ET(1:30 am IST on September 10) and will run for 40 minutes. The showcase event will give “a look into the future of PlayStation 5.”

The company says that the showcase will include updates from PlayStation Studios, and give a look at upcoming games. Users will be able to livestream the PlayStation Showcase event on YouTube and Twitch.

It is possible that Sony launches a new PS5 system software update, which is currently in the beta testing phase. The update is expected to bring changes including M.2 SSD support, some UI improvements to the PS5 dashboard, and 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers. Games such as Horizon Forbidden West may be showcased at the event.

The company’s new next-gen PlayStation VR headset which was reportedly detailed at a developer summit recently is not expected to be showcased at the event. The PSVR successor is said to connect to a PlayStation 5 via a single cable. Sony allegedly mentioned in a recent developer summit that the next generation of PSVR could be called the NGVR (Next-generation VR).

The new Next Gen VR is expected to feature a 110-degree field of view, HDR support, and eye-tracking features. A report by YouTube channel PSVR without Parole also shared that Sony could be bringing virtual reality support for all AAA releases on PlayStation. These include titles like Resident Evil 7, Hitman 3, and No Man’s Sky. The PlayStation VR headset may also come with higher-resolution OLED displays (2000 x 2040 pixels per eye).