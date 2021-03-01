Sony PlayStation Network continues facing issues after outage

The outage has affected not just PlayStation 5 users but older PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 users as well. (Image Source: Sony)

Sony’s PlayStation Network or PSN is facing a global outage since February 27 last week. The issues started affecting PlayStation users since late February 26 and online gaming and media delivery via the PlayStation network took a hit. The same was confirmed by DownDetector. Now, two days after the outage, Sony has confirmed that users will face issues launching games.

“You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features,” Sony said on its website. PSN users are facing issues logging in among other social issues. The outage has affected not just PlayStation 5 users but older PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 users as well.

Apart from games not launching, PSN users may also face issues launching services like YouTube, Netflix, Twitch or Spotify on the console. Sony has assured users that it is working on the issue. However, there is no timeline on how long it may take to fix it.

Sony ‘Play At Home’ kicks off in March

In other news, Sony had announced in a blog post last week that its Play At Home programme aimed at keeping players indoors and safe during the pandemic, by offering free games, will kick off this month.

Even users without the PS5 subscription will be able to access Sony’s Play At Home titles. The game Ratchet and Clank is available for free for the month of March, and users can redeem the title for free before March 31. Sony plans to announce more free games under the program, including the Final Fantasy VII remake and more.