scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Sony PlayStation Diwali sale to bring deals on Spider-Man, God of War and more

Here are some of the popular games for the PS4 and PS5 that will go on sale tomorrow.

ps5, ps5 games, ps5 game sale, ps5 sale,Check out the top games that will be getting a discount this year during Diwali. (Image Source: Sony)

The Sony PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 is expected to start from tomorrow, October 5 for PlayStation gamers, and is expected to bring discounts to popular games on the platform including titles like Spider-Man, Horizon Forbidden West, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection and Ghost of Tsushima.

A new tweet by Rishi Alwani (@RishiAlwani) has now given us our first look at what to expect this year in the Diwali sale and what kinds of discounts will be available on popular titles. This includes some PlayStation 4 as well as some PlayStation 5 games.

Check out the tweet below.

As per the tweet, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, which includes two games  – Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, will be priced at Rs 1999 instead of Rs 2,999. Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West drops down from Rs 4,999 to Rs 3,999.

Gran Turismo 7, priced at Rs 4,999 will be up for Rs 3,999 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart will be available for Rs 2,999 instead of 4,999. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales will be priced at Rs 2,499 and Rs 3,999 for the vanilla and Ultimate Edition respectively.

Some popular Sony PS4 games will also be on sale. Ghost of Tsushima for the PS4 will be available for Rs 1999, while The Last of US Part II will be priced at Rs 1,499. Marvel’s Spider-Man will be priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,999 for the regular and Game of the Year Editions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 12:51:24 pm
Next Story

Accused in DGP Hemant Kumar Lohia’s murder arrested: J&K police

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Atmanirbharta on lips, PM Modi launches 5G services in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement