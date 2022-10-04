Sony PlayStation Diwali sale to bring deals on Spider-Man, God of War and more

The Sony PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 is expected to start from tomorrow, October 5 for PlayStation gamers, and is expected to bring discounts to popular games on the platform including titles like Spider-Man, Horizon Forbidden West, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection and Ghost of Tsushima.

A new tweet by Rishi Alwani (@RishiAlwani) has now given us our first look at what to expect this year in the Diwali sale and what kinds of discounts will be available on popular titles. This includes some PlayStation 4 as well as some PlayStation 5 games.

Check out the tweet below.

Sony dropped Diwali sale game prices to retail alongside existing MRP. Naturally, some of these are already cheaper. #ps5 #ps4 #ps5india pic.twitter.com/eEaPjsbv3o — 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani) October 3, 2022

As per the tweet, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, which includes two games – Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, will be priced at Rs 1999 instead of Rs 2,999. Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West drops down from Rs 4,999 to Rs 3,999.

Gran Turismo 7, priced at Rs 4,999 will be up for Rs 3,999 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart will be available for Rs 2,999 instead of 4,999. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales will be priced at Rs 2,499 and Rs 3,999 for the vanilla and Ultimate Edition respectively.

Some popular Sony PS4 games will also be on sale. Ghost of Tsushima for the PS4 will be available for Rs 1999, while The Last of US Part II will be priced at Rs 1,499. Marvel’s Spider-Man will be priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,999 for the regular and Game of the Year Editions.